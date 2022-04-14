The Thinkhouse Review: housing rights, housing wrongs: what is our track record on policy outcomes?

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Housing-related human rights, performance on housing supply in England and ending homelessness are explored in three recent reports. Brian Robson analyses the details
February 2022 was another strong month for housing-related research, with nine reports being added to the Thinkhouse repository. I want to focus on just three of these studies – reports that stimulated my thinking on the outcomes we want from housing policy, and the extent to which we’re making measurable progress towards those outcomes.
First is Walking the talk, a fascinating report by Newhaven Research for the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland on the right to adequate housing and human rights issues for landlords.
This is a live issue in Scotland, where the Scottish government intends to incorporate the full spectrum of civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights into Scottish law, including the right to adequate housing.
The report sets out seven dimensions of adequate housing established by the United Nations: security of tenure; habitability (dry, warm, spacious); availability of services; affordability; accessibility; location; and cultural adequacy (enabling people to live in ways that allow them to express their cultural identity).
A report like this could easily have focused on high-level principles and therefore had limited relevance to those working in housing policy and practice. The beauty of the CIH Scotland report is that it relates each of the seven dimensions to everyday housing management practices – considering (for example) how pre-tenancy arrangements, and approaches to rent collection, can contribute to security of tenure, and in so doing provide the bedrock of adequate housing. It succeeds in being as much a guide for landlords as an overview of the right to adequate housing.
As Walking the talk makes clear, governments aren’t just obliged to respect and protect human rights – they also have an obligation to take positive action to fulfil human rights, facilitating the supply and provision of housing to meet needs.
Progress on housing supply in England is the subject of a comprehensive and typically even-handed research briefing, Tackling the under-supply of housing, from the House of Commons Library. The authors note that “there’s some consensus around increasing housing supply to address the backlog of housing need, but there’s less agreement about how best to achieve it”.
The briefing provides admirable clarity on current performance – supply having peaked at 243,000 homes in 2019-20, some way short of government targets and independent estimates of need. It also contains important detail that is often overlooked – for example setting out that the net annual supply of housing is now higher than the estimated average in the 1970s. The difference is that we are now demolishing far fewer of our existing homes and conducting more change of use of existing buildings, so new build is still at lower levels.
While the briefing rightly identifies consensus on increasing the level of housing output, it struck me that there was less consensus on the outcomes that doing so might deliver – while ministers have claimed that higher output will improve affordability, others have suggested that if this is the outcome sought, other policy levers might be required.
Sting in the tail
One clear outcome for housing policy suggested by the UN’s special rapporteur for housing is “eliminating homelessness as swiftly as possible” – something they believe should be a minimum core obligation for states. Our third report – the annual Homelessness monitor, written by Beth Watts and colleagues for Crisis – provides its usual authoritative summary on how far England is from that aim.
The homelessness monitor reminds us of what Crisis’ chief executive describes as “decisive action at the start of the pandemic [which] saved thousands of lives”. But the report warns of increased homelessness, particularly as more generous social security provision introduced during the pandemic is rolled back.
Academics foresee a “substantial rise in core homelessness, with overall levels expected to sit one-third higher than 2019 levels on current trends”. While the UK government remains committed to ending rough sleeping in England by 2024, the monitor warns that there is little confidence in the ability to achieve this objective at present, not least because it is not clear how this is defined, or will be measured.
On social housing, there is encouraging news from the monitor that the proportion of social housing lettings made to homeless households has continued to increase: but the sting in the tail is that the overall number of social lettings has declined – meaning the number of lettings to homeless households has remained fairly static.
Reading the two English reports alongside the Scottish one, it occurred to me quite how much housing policy has further diverged since devolution 23 years ago. Embedding a right to adequate housing in law is not part of the mainstream policy debate in England. Yet, as the Commons Library and Crisis reports remind us, fine words aren’t enough – it’s the action taken to fulfil those pledges that would very often make the difference.
All of us who care about righting housing wrongs must hope that we benefit from further high-quality research and analysis that enables us to evaluate and learn from the outcomes of divergent approaches.
Brian Robson is executive director (policy and public affairs) at the Northern Housing Consortium and a member of the Thinkhouse Editorial Panel
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