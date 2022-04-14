The Thinkhouse Review: housing rights, housing wrongs: what is our track record on policy outcomes?

February 2022 was another strong month for housing-related research, with nine reports being added to the Thinkhouse repository. I want to focus on just three of these studies – reports that stimulated my thinking on the outcomes we want from housing policy, and the extent to which we’re making measurable progress towards those outcomes.

First is Walking the talk, a fascinating report by Newhaven Research for the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland on the right to adequate housing and human rights issues for landlords.

This is a live issue in Scotland, where the Scottish government intends to incorporate the full spectrum of civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights into Scottish law, including the right to adequate housing.

The report sets out seven dimensions of adequate housing established by the United Nations: security of tenure; habitability (dry, warm, spacious); availability of services; affordability; accessibility; location; and cultural adequacy (enabling people to live in ways that allow them to express their cultural identity).

A report like this could easily have focused on high-level principles and therefore had limited relevance to those working in housing policy and practice. The beauty of the CIH Scotland report is that it relates each of the seven dimensions to everyday housing management practices – considering (for example) how pre-tenancy arrangements, and approaches to rent collection, can contribute to security of tenure, and in so doing provide the bedrock of adequate housing. It succeeds in being as much a guide for landlords as an overview of the right to adequate housing.