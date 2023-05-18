There are four reports looking at the different challenges of homelessness and temporary housing. Professor Peter Williams runs through them in this month’s Thinkhouse Review #UKhousing

There are four reports that take different slices across the multi-dimensional challenges of homelessness: Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Housing First, Crisis on the situation in Scotland, Shelter on temporary accommodation, and the Universities of Kent and Southampton on homelessness in the countryside.

Faye was drawing upon a chapter on homelessness in the review by Lynne McMordie, research associate at the Institute for Social Policy, Housing and Equalities Research at Heriot-Watt University. Both her summary and the article provided a valuable synoptic overview of homelessness across Great Britain and the way it is evolving under the growing dual crisis of reduced public expenditure and the rising cost of living.

In choosing to focus on this cluster, I was probably unduly influenced having listened to a presentation on homelessness across Great Britain by Faye Greaves, housing programme manager at Crisis, at the launch of the UK Housing Review 2023.

In looking at this month’s Thinkhouse contributions, there was the almost inevitable mix of reports – in this case covering building and planning, the Right to Buy, community land trusts and community businesses, housing for older people, as well as a cluster focused around homelessness and temporary accommodation.

The CSJ report is focused on the impact of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and the number of households presenting and being accepted as homeless because of domestic abuse. It highlights the shrinking base of permanent accommodation and the rising use of temporary and often unsuitable homes and the key role now being played by Housing First schemes in England.

The report sets out a long list of recommendations about how to both expand and improve Housing First to better deal with people suffering from domestic abuse.

Crisis makes the point that despite Scotland having some of the best protections for people who lose their homes, the challenge of homelessness remains. Planned legislation for later this year has the potential to ensure households have earlier access to assistance, not least to give them more control over the process.

“[Ministers] are still fiddling while Rome burns and parking the problem for the next minister. Homeless people deserve solutions, not platitudes”

This report draws upon the views of homeless people. It highlights the multiple triggers that can result in the loss of a home, which in turn underlines the need for flexible and person-focused support.

Homelessness in the countryside is so easily overlooked, even though we might more readily recognise the vulnerabilities of rural economies and the pressure of housing in many of these areas.

The work by academics at the Universities of Kent and Southampton was commissioned by a number of housing organisations and is based on case studies and desk research. It is a powerful piece of work highlighting the need to build a much better understanding of the situation and argues why both Local Housing Allowance and service provision need a radical rethink.