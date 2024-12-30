The Thinkhouse Review of 2024 – the best housing research of the year

In third place is The effectiveness of government in tackling homelessness by the National Audit Office. It assesses whether the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is working with government departments and local authorities in a way that maximises the government’s ability to tackle homelessness.

Across all tiers of government, £2.5bn is spent on assisting people who are homeless or threatened with homelessness. This report probably does not make good reading for those responsible to reverse the trend. It points out that a lack of overarching strategy is leading to uncoordinated decisions across government departments. In particular, it highlights the supply of affordable housing, which is falling behind targets.

The new government is on record that it wants to address this, and the Prince of Wales is also influencing policy. I, like the majority of those who work in housing, really hope progress can be made.

In second place is From the ground up: how the government can build more homes, by Sophie Metcalfe, a researcher at the Institute for Government. This report goes right to the heart of why Thinkhouse was set up. In October, Ken Gibb, a professor in housing economics at the University of Glasgow and a member of the Editorial Panel, reviewed it for Inside Housing.

He said the report combines diagnosis of past failure to deliver, a nuanced appreciation of the different factors that constrain building homes, and a series of principles and recommendations about housebuilding. Written for the public-policy ecosystem, it is a refreshing and broad perspective. It highlights not just the well-trodden arguments about planning delays and the declining capacity of the planning function, but also the problems that can be laid at the door of developers that trickle out new builds to maintain prices.