The Thinkhouse Review: shipping containers, community-led housing and healthy homes

The reports received for review by the Thinkhouse Editorial Panel in April 2022 once again demonstrated the sheer diversity of analysis in housing-related research. As usual, all will be added to the Thinkhouse repository. I’ll focus on a handful of reports that stood out for different reasons.

First, I am continually impressed by the work of all at the Centre for Homelessness Impact. They are relentless in the ways in which they systematically provide data and evidence to help us understand how homelessness can be addressed effectively. They are also routinely innovative in the issues they choose to focus on.

This month’s contribution to Thinkhouse is a case in point. Dr Katy Karampour and Dr Gemma Burgess from the Cambridge Centre for Housing and Planning Research at the University of Cambridge explore, in detail, the increasing role of modular and shipping container schemes in addressing homelessness. The report draws on 33 schemes across 22 local authorities.

I know that this is an idea that local authorities, social enterprises and contractors have been exploring for some time. The report does a good job of providing an analysis of how such schemes have been developed and managed.

While there are a range of factors to feel positive about, I, like many people, am very uncomfortable with advocating for the use of shipping containers to accommodate humans in the most pressing need.

The authors are clear that it is not the intention of the report to advocate for the use of such accommodation. They scatter the report with warnings, such as the unsuitability of this form of accommodation for families and how the enduring lack of housing supply means people in such schemes are often accommodated in them for long periods of time (over two years).

The report is interesting and well worth a read – as we need all the tools available to support people during the housing crisis. However, there is a danger that implementing such schemes can take the pressure off finding and creating good-quality affordable accommodation.

While this might be welcome initially, does it really help anyone in the long term?