The Thinkhouse Review: the state of the housing sector exposed and ideas for a brighter future

First up, the ever-reliable House of Commons Library series has produced a briefing on Tackling the under-supply of housing in England. It reviews the evidence on how much housing we need, looks at trends in supply, and then asks what the barriers and solutions are to building more.

It’s good to see this report reminding us of the political consensus that we do need a lot more housebuilding in England. At the time of the 2019 election, the three major parties all committed to 300,000 new homes a year – a rate the report notes hasn’t been achieved in the past 50 years.

In terms of how we fix it, the evidence is reviewed on all the main theories commonly put forward. It looks at use of public land and some of the reasons it hasn’t brought new housing forward as quickly as hoped.

The role of local authorities and housing associations in increasing the supply of affordable housing is also explored, with suggestions for how to increase this including more flexible and longer-term funding as well as higher grant rates.