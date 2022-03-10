The Thinkhouse Review: to Airbnb, or not to Airbnb

A report into the growth and impact of short-term lettings was one of the most interesting and worrying reads of the past month. Where does that leave us? Kerri Farnsworth takes a look in this month’s @ThinkhouseInfo review of recent #UKhousing research

Some portals also claim this enables travel that might otherwise not have taken place, although this is difficult to substantiate, due to a lack of independently collated and verified data. However, there is increasing evidence that the continuing lack of knowledge, control and regulation of the short-lettings sector is creating more problems than it is creating benefits.

I’m sure that a substantial portion of readers have, like the author, benefitted from the huge growth in short-stay visitor accommodation over the past decade, including ‘peer-to-peer’ accommodation portals such as Airbnb and SpareRoom. They have provided a new way to travel and interact, with a range of accommodation options that are often cheaper than traditional accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, and which provide a ‘live like a local’ experience that they cannot.

One report that caught my eye was that by the House of Commons Library called The Growth in Short-Term Lettings (England) .

There was no shortage of research for Thinkhouse to look through this month, with research covering topics as diverse as supply and demand issues, environmental planning and housing as a tool for social inclusion.

As the report sets out, unlike the traditional visitor accommodation sector, there are currently no mandatory registration requirements in the UK for peer-to-peer accommodation providers, and therefore no checks on issues such as quality, and health and safety.

This lack of registration is also probably leading to a substantial tax revenue opportunity loss at the local and national level. At a community level, the growth in the short-lettings market has had a negative impact on residents – because of noise and disrespectful behaviour, for example – especially in neighbourhoods with high concentrations of such accommodation. At a broader economic level, the explosion in peer-to-peer providers has displaced trade in the more traditional accommodation sector, with consequential effects on its ability to generate economic benefits in terms of local employment and patronage of local traders.

But the most serious negative effect of the uncontrolled growth of the short-lettings sector has been felt by local housing markets. Landlords have shifted from offering longer-term tenancies for local residents to more profitable short-term lettings for the visitor market via the likes of Airbnb. This not only reduces the supply for local permanent residents, but then has the knock-on effect of inflating the price of the remaining rental supply.

This is not just a city phenomenon, either; it is affecting rural areas equally. Here, leisure and business tourism is a key contributor to the local economy. The lack of regulatory costs, and hence relative profitability, of the short-term lettings market has attracted investment specifically for short-term lettings, compounding the owner-occupier supply and affordability problems multiple parts of the UK are already experiencing.

This phenomenon extends beyond the UK: many countries across the world are grappling with this challenge, especially tourism honeypots.

Lack of co-ordinated UK response

Several cities – including Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and New Orleans – have responded by introducing controls. The report summarises some of these, such as mandatory licensing and registration; controls on the number of licences and/or bed-nights; and restricting hosting to owner-occupiers.

The EU has recognised the need to monitor this evolution in visitor accommodation. In 2020, it negotiated a data-sharing agreement with several big portals, including Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group and Tripadvisor, with the data now available to EU states via Eurostat. It is being used to support evidence-based policies at national or local level.