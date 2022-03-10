The Thinkhouse Review: to Airbnb, or not to Airbnb

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A report into the far-reaching impact of short-term lettings was one of the most interesting and worrying reads of the past month. Kerri Farnsworth takes a look at the latest research
There was no shortage of research for Thinkhouse to look through this month, with research covering topics as diverse as supply and demand issues, environmental planning and housing as a tool for social inclusion.
One report that caught my eye was that by the House of Commons Library called The Growth in Short-Term Lettings (England).
I’m sure that a substantial portion of readers have, like the author, benefitted from the huge growth in short-stay visitor accommodation over the past decade, including ‘peer-to-peer’ accommodation portals such as Airbnb and SpareRoom. They have provided a new way to travel and interact, with a range of accommodation options that are often cheaper than traditional accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, and which provide a ‘live like a local’ experience that they cannot.
Some portals also claim this enables travel that might otherwise not have taken place, although this is difficult to substantiate, due to a lack of independently collated and verified data. However, there is increasing evidence that the continuing lack of knowledge, control and regulation of the short-lettings sector is creating more problems than it is creating benefits.
As the report sets out, unlike the traditional visitor accommodation sector, there are currently no mandatory registration requirements in the UK for peer-to-peer accommodation providers, and therefore no checks on issues such as quality, and health and safety.
This lack of registration is also probably leading to a substantial tax revenue opportunity loss at the local and national level. At a community level, the growth in the short-lettings market has had a negative impact on residents – because of noise and disrespectful behaviour, for example – especially in neighbourhoods with high concentrations of such accommodation. At a broader economic level, the explosion in peer-to-peer providers has displaced trade in the more traditional accommodation sector, with consequential effects on its ability to generate economic benefits in terms of local employment and patronage of local traders.
But the most serious negative effect of the uncontrolled growth of the short-lettings sector has been felt by local housing markets. Landlords have shifted from offering longer-term tenancies for local residents to more profitable short-term lettings for the visitor market via the likes of Airbnb. This not only reduces the supply for local permanent residents, but then has the knock-on effect of inflating the price of the remaining rental supply.
This is not just a city phenomenon, either; it is affecting rural areas equally. Here, leisure and business tourism is a key contributor to the local economy. The lack of regulatory costs, and hence relative profitability, of the short-term lettings market has attracted investment specifically for short-term lettings, compounding the owner-occupier supply and affordability problems multiple parts of the UK are already experiencing.
This phenomenon extends beyond the UK: many countries across the world are grappling with this challenge, especially tourism honeypots.
Lack of co-ordinated UK response
Several cities – including Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and New Orleans – have responded by introducing controls. The report summarises some of these, such as mandatory licensing and registration; controls on the number of licences and/or bed-nights; and restricting hosting to owner-occupiers.
The EU has recognised the need to monitor this evolution in visitor accommodation. In 2020, it negotiated a data-sharing agreement with several big portals, including Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group and Tripadvisor, with the data now available to EU states via Eurostat. It is being used to support evidence-based policies at national or local level.
However, in the UK there is no clear, co-ordinated response to the problems created by short lettings, nor is there any reliable data on the impact of the sector to justify evidence-based interventions. Scotland is the most advanced, having already given local authorities the power to introduce licensing of the sector.
Wales is consulting on proposals to amend the development management system and planning policy, which will provide indirect control.
But despite calls from many stakeholders – including a direct request to the UK government for mandatory registration powers from the mayor of London in spring 2019 – there is no firm progress in England in regulating a sector which, according to Airbnb, its main provider, is providing up to 60% of all accommodation in England.
A private members’ bill in 2017 failed to secure passage through parliament, and a consultation on a voluntary registration scheme promised in the government’s Tourism Recovery Plan 2021 has yet
to materialise.
As the report points out, it is not the existence of the peer-to-peer accommodation sector that is fundamentally a problem in England, it is the lack of control or regulation, and what the London Assembly
in 2018 called “the growing professionalised sector who seek to abuse the system”.
The report doesn’t expand on the longer-term consequences of allowing this situation to persist, but it is obvious that the longer it does, the more numerous and widespread the negative effects will be, and the harder it will be to mitigate and/or reverse them – the last thing the English housing market needs.
Kerri Farnsworth is an urbanist with placemaking and regeneration experience in the private and public sector
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