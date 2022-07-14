The Thinkhouse Review: where Scotland leads, others should follow

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From net zero to housing the ageing population, this month’s Thinkhouse Review of the most interesting housing research finds work that highlights learning in Scotland that the rest of the UK could benefit from, writes Professor Peter Williams
Three of this month’s six reports were from the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence (CaCHE) – the UK’s academic housing research consortium – two of which were notionally UK-wide studies, and very welcome too, not least given the intense housing pressures in England in particular and the too-frequent research silences on Northern Ireland and Wales.
The report on planning participation is largely focused on England and is timely given the recent Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities proposals to place community interests at the heart of the planning process there. As the report makes clear, the focus is on engagement as an ongoing relationship rather than participation at stages in the process. There is much to learn here about making planning a positive process rather than simply a blocking device.
The second UK-wide report is also more comparative in nature, drawing in published evidence from countries across the OECD.
Here, the focus is on a review of the academic evidence of home adaptations as part of a wider and quite strongly Scottish-focused adaptations policy and practice programme that is under way within the research consortium.
Given the ageing of the population and seemingly ever-increasing longevity, adaptations are an ever more important part of the housing landscape, rather than just a footnote to wider policy.
Academic evidence reviews can be quite hard going for the policy and practice community because a lot of what might be seen as extraneous material is included. However this is quite a short report by academic standards and is easily dipped into.
The third CaCHe report is unashamedly Scottish, as the focus is on Glasgow tenement net zero retrofit, but it does have relevance to any older flatted developments. The report is a social cost-benefit analysis of a high-quality green (EnerPHit) retrofit compared to two plausible counterfactuals or alternatives – in this case demolition and new build and a different variant retrofit strategy.
The findings, though much caveated, suggest that retrofit is more effective than demolition – an argument that might give many readers pause for thought.
“Given the ageing of the population and seemingly ever-increasing longevity, adaptations are an ever more important part of the housing landscape, rather than just a footnote to wider policy”
The Building Back Britain Commission may have passed many readers by, but this organisation has now produced two reports on housing and, in this most recent case, a report on the net zero challenge. This is a major focus for many landlords and is again timely.
Indeed, in my judgement this is the most significant of the reports reviewed here. Part-drafted by former government housing economist Chris Walker, the report explores what needs to be done to existing stock, then moves to greening new build before finally closing on consumer incentives – with the last point probably being the least developed of the three core chapters.
Nonetheless, there is much food for thought in this study, not least when it comes to the focus on low-value existing homes and their link to levelling up. There is a lot of good common sense here and some well thought-out analysis and recommendations. Again, the focus is on England and although it is quite long – 58 pages – it is well worth the read.
Scotland comes back into focus in the RentBetter Wave 2 Final Report, supported by the Nationwide Foundation. The report looks at low-income private renters and those in housing need, and not least in the context of the reforms brought in by the Scottish government.
The research highlights the pressures on landlords and tenants. The pressure on landlords comes from successive new requirements via a range of government agendas, with the impact falling most heavily on smaller landlords which – despite being most favoured by low-income tenants – are also more likely to be considering leaving the sector, potentially leaving a gap at the bottom of the private rent market.
These tenants highlighted the difficulties of finding and keeping rental homes they could afford, and it is hard to believe this is an experience unique to Scotland.
“Our knowledge of Scotland is perhaps the richest, reflecting the very active research and policy agendas in that country”
The final report is from Kirklees Council, and is about the housing needs and preferences of its older ethnic minority households. The research was undertaken by the Housing Learning and Improvement Network and it provides good local insight into what this population wants and needs.
It throws up many familiar agendas about tailored housing and advice and support – in the context of rising numbers of single-person households. There is a lot to be done but at least now there is an evidence base to build programmes around.
As this last report shows, and indeed others covered here do too, housing is inevitably a very granular issue built around the highly varied geographies of the UK.
National policies can only go so far, and as we build up our understanding of regional and local housing markets, so our capacity to provide suitable tailored solutions grows. Our knowledge of Scotland is perhaps the richest, reflecting the very active research and policy agendas in that country.
However, our current knowledge and understanding of English regions and of the different markets in Wales and Northern Ireland are probably far too rudimentary despite the efforts that have been put in. There is lots still to do!
Professor Peter Williams, researcher and departmental fellow, University of Cambridge Department of Land Economy
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