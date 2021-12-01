The Thinkhouse Review: where should decisions be made – and by whom?

The latest housing research raises serious questions about where decisions are made in social housing and what this means for the validity and fairness of the outcomes, writes Dr Helen Taylor, in this month's @ThinkhouseInfo review #UKhousing

This month’s Thinkhouse articles reflect both this important wider topic of climate change, but also the critical concept of decision-making and power – where are decisions made, who is involved and what does this mean for the validity, efficacy, and fairness of the outcome?

Much was made about who the representatives and involved parties were (and how they got there). The formal events were largely attended by world leaders – people with high levels of power and influence and sometimes a disconnect from the experiences of their citizens. Activists and citizens were part of the dynamic set of informal events, displaying a different kind of power.

COP26 dominated both general news agendas and those of the housing sector over the past two weeks. The Glasgow Climate Pact that was agreed was welcomed by some for its commitment to increasing adaptation finance and urging countries to commit to more ambitious pledges in the future. Other parties were disappointed in the outcome; for not responding to the urgency of climate change and its impact on vulnerable nations.

Savills’ report on Decarbonising the Housing Association Sector is just one example of an important report into how the housing sector can address or take forward activities related to the climate change agenda. It outlines the costs and potential funding arrangements for pursuing this agenda across housing associations in England. Lagging Behind provides recommendations for a central role for local government in supporting the retrofit agenda cross tenure in the context of regional variability in house prices.

There have also been several reports reviewed through Thinkhouse this month that reflect ongoing discussions about whose voices are heard and where decisions are made across a range of areas of the housing sector. These include who is involved in decisions around the regeneration and development of places and communities, as well as who should contribute to decisions around service design. These discussions are well-rehearsed within the housing sector; from regulatory frameworks that require tenants to be at the heart of decision-making, to new models, like climate juries, considering how decisions can be made on emerging issues.

The TAPPI Inquiry Report: Phase One proposes a set of principles around the use of technology in providing housing and care for older people. The research programme has two phases, and it is hoped that by the end of the broader inquiry, an industry standard will have been created for what ‘good’ looks like in technology for housing and care for an ageing population. The set of principles that have emerged from the first phase include technology being adaptable, preventative, and cost-effective. Importantly, principles are also included that require technological solutions to be person-centred, choice-led, and co-produced. It is argued, here, that individuals who are receiving services and using technological solutions for housing and care should be included in the design of these systems.