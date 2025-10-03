The tide is turning on regeneration

There has never been a better time to turn the spotlight on regeneration, and we’re delighted to partner with Inside Housing on its Spotlight on Regeneration series.

The recent government housing announcements were milestone moments for the social housing sector, which will enable us to do more to address the needs of communities.

The government has shown it understands the importance of homes as a foundation for a stable life. Its groundbreaking £39bn investment in social and affordable housing will help tackle ever-increasing social housing waiting lists. The £16m National Housing Bank will mean shovels can go in the ground on sites which would previously have been financially unviable.

Alongside this, the £5bn housing delivery fund will support development on more complex brownfield sites – a key priority for the North, since our research found there is capacity for 320,000 homes on brownfield land.

The 10-year rent settlement offers social housing providers longer-term financial certainty, and the £13.2bn Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund will provide warmer homes and reduce bills for residents.