The TikTok entrepreneur making a profit from ‘social housing’

Four directors (across both firms) have been arrested “on suspicion of fraud and money-laundering offences”, but their names have not been released, and as of 6 February, no charges have been made. Mr Wicks and business partner Kevin Brittain deny any misconduct, and say Social Housing Group will be proved innocent when they say the investigation is due to close at the end of February.

Intrigued by the promise of such high returns, Inside Housing set out to investigate Social Housing Group six months ago. Then this month, in an unconnected development, City of London Police revealed on its online portal that it was investigating two companies offering “investment opportunities within the social housing sector”. One is Social Housing Group.

He is not trading cryptocurrencies or foreign exchange, or running a private buy-to-let empire. Mr Wicks is the director of a company called Social Housing Group (SHG). He explains his mission in a video on Instagram: to house one million vulnerable people. “My kids are gonna go, ‘My dad did this,’” he says.

Like many business influencers, 34-year-old Mr Wicks uses social media to show off his Porsche and his ski holidays, and encourage his 29,000 followers to invest in his company. A typical investor, he claims, will put in £16,000 and, after a three-month delay, receive £625 a month for the next 36 months: a total return of around 50%.

The two directors of SHG said in an email to Inside Housing: “We are extremely upset to be involved in this investigation and are working tirelessly to be removed from it. Our only connection to the other company in question was as an investor, and we have suffered significant financial losses as a result. Despite these challenges, our commitment to our investors remains unwavering, and we hope to find a solution once we can resume normal operations. We have worked incredibly hard to build this business, and it is deeply upsetting to see its name associated with negativity in this way.”

As their story takes a dramatic turn, Inside Housing publishes the results of our own investigation into Social Housing Group – a new kind of housing company which aims to help people “who actually need it”, as Mr Wicks says he is doing, and promises investors high returns. Inside Housing’s investigation is entirely independent and no suggestion is made that the findings of this investigation support allegations of illegality or are related to the investigation being conducted by City of London Police.

Homelessness accommodation in Birmingham

Digbeth is a 15-minute walk from Birmingham city centre, but it feels like another world. Huge brick offices and warehouses sit boarded up and vacant, occasionally used for pop-up bars aiming for some Shoreditch-style shabby chic.

At one corner of graffiti-strewn Rea Street is St Eugene’s Court, a 46-bedroom supported living scheme run by housing association Midland Heart. It offers residents tenancy-ready workshops and advice on budgeting and healthcare. Meanwhile, just next door, a run-down property of a similar size is being converted by Social Housing Group into homelessness accommodation.

“We’ve just taken on this entire block,” says Mr Wicks in a video from August 2023. “It’s a 44-bedroom block of studio apartments, and we have taken them on to rent them out as emergency housing.” He explains who might live there: “Someone might have had a fire in their family home, it might be an asylum seeker awaiting somewhere to go longer-term.”

Almost a year later, when Inside Housing visits, the property is padlocked. Refurbishment has begun but it looks unfinished: boxes of plumbing equipment can be seen through the newly installed glass door, which is still covered with protective plastic.

Mr Wicks’ building and St Eugene’s Court are mere metres apart, but there are big differences in the models that underpin these schemes.

One is run by a non-profit housing association; the other is marketed on high returns.

One provider is registered with the Regulator of Social Housing, one is not.

One provider depends on government grant and institutional capital; the other relies on retail investors sourced over social media by a network of influencers.

To find out more about how Social Housing Group works, I register for one of Mr Wicks’ free webinars where he seeks to recruit potential “partners” into the business. He says his company has properties all over England, from Hastings to Milton Keynes, and claims it raised almost £4m in the first four months of 2024, including £2m in March alone.

According to its most recent published accounts on Companies House, as of March 2023, the company had £2.2m of assets (its accounts for 2023-24 are overdue).

Streaming live on YouTube, Mr Wicks tells viewers his life story. He worked in pubs and bars from the age of 16, before becoming a “social housing investor”. For the past three years, he has been using the ‘rent-to-rent’ model. This means his company leases empty commercial spaces or run-down houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), refurbishes them, and then rents them out to large corporates to use as asylum seeker accommodation or supported housing.

In this line of business, he explains on a livestream, the main clients are not housing associations but rather three “government-backed contractors”: Serco, Mears Group and Clearsprings Ready Homes. These companies operate short-term emergency housing for asylum seekers and victims of domestic violence with an element of support. Such housing is exempt from capped Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates, so Mr Wicks can charge higher rents. He mentions that he also does direct deals with housing associations, but these long-term contracts do not pay as well: usually just 10-20% on top of LHA.

Inside Housing approached the three contractors for comment. A Serco spokesperson said: “Serco can confirm that Social Housing Group provides Serco with a small number of houses to accommodate asylum seekers.” It said it had nothing to add since the arrests.

Mears Group said: “We are not aware of any lease agreements between Mears and the companies or people you have inquired about. Mears leases properties from a network of landlords and investors across the UK to meet a variety of accommodation needs. A robust due diligence process is carried out to ensure properties meet at least minimum contractual standards and a benchmarking exercise against LHA rates ensures value for money for our clients.”

“It’s a 44-bedroom block of studio apartments, and we have taken them on to rent them out as emergency housing”

When I speak to Mr Wicks one-on-one later, I tell him Mears was not aware of any deals it had made with SHG. He says that these contracts are done through an agent. “We have direct contracts, but we also use other agents who will come to us with these contracts, and some of them will even come to us with an entire package deal,” he says.

“They’ll say to us, ‘Here’s this block of apartments, we’ve secured it with the landlord, we’ve also got the council or the contract here, this is what the returns are.’ We’ll take on that whole block ourselves, cut that up into pieces and sell the individual units to investors.” SHG’s work with housing associations is also predominantly through agents, he adds.

Clearsprings Ready Homes said: “We are aware of the ongoing police investigation and are working with the City of London Police to ensure all necessary information is provided. We would like to clarify that our organisation is not involved in any capacity and we take these allegations very seriously. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct throughout our supply chain.

“We want to reassure our stakeholders that we are taking all necessary steps to understand this situation and to respond to information provided to us. We will uphold our commitment to ensure responsible business practices are maintained by all of our subcontractors, landlords and agents. We are committed to learning from this experience and implementing any necessary changes to improve our operations and governance.”

The money to refurbish Mr Wicks’ properties comes from investors, who are sourced by the company’s ‘partners’, or sales reps. On the livestream, he invites viewers to sign up for his training course to become partners and market investment opportunities on their own social media for a cut of each deal. Mr Wicks’ training course costs £899, although he promises he will work with you until you earn double that in commission. In the live chat, up pops a post from someone who says they are currently on the course: “My only regret is that I didn’t join earlier!!”