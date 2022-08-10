The two projects doing regeneration differently

A CGI of how Ripleyville will look. Accent is redeveloping the site into 73 family homes

The value of community engagement

It is unsurprising that social landlords are looking to improve their approaches to regeneration. In 2018, London mayor Sadiq Khan implemented a policy which means that if they want access to City Hall funding, social landlords’ regeneration schemes must have the backing of current residents through a ballot.

In 2020, the Greater London Authority withdrew funding from three of the six estates Lambeth Council is redeveloping, as delays to construction meant it was no longer eligible for the grants. Some of the redevelopments are fiercely opposed, but the council does not plan to ballot residents.

There has been a backlash against other schemes. Public outcry can affect how planning committees vote. Residents took Lewisham Council to court over plans to redevelop the Sydenham Hill Estate. The council lost and planning permission was revoked. Although it has since approved the scheme again, residents are pushing ahead with legal action. This all takes time and money.

Tom Bruce, Hounslow’s cabinet member for regeneration and development, says the council wanted to include residents, “making sure that their views are taken into account”.

“It was that whole element that just really galvanised the community and made them come out, not just in favour of the change, but in such numbers to support the change as well,” he says.

Stephanie Edwards is the co-founder of Urban Symbiotics, a design consultancy that focuses on community-led masterplans, regeneration strategies and high streets. She works with social landlords and developers to improve engagement with the community. On whether there is an appetite to do it, Ms Edwards says “yes and no”.

“In reality, if you want to develop an estate or an area, it does take time to engage properly, and I wouldn’t say everyone is on board with that”

“There are some people who are trying very hard to be very community-led. But a lot of people – developers, councils – are just trying to fulfil their housing ambitions and they are using all of the best-practice design guidance and they are doing everything they do well. But, in reality, if you want to develop an estate or an area, it does take time to engage properly, and I wouldn’t say everyone is on board with that.”

Ms Edwards says some “just do not get” the value of community engagement.

“There are a lot more briefs, where they are asking consultants to engage better with the community, but they are not necessarily giving them the time or the resources to do that.”

She adds that social landlords and developers are “worried and fearful of communities turning against people or stopping everything” if they ask them for their input. “Just be truthful. [Say], ‘We can’t change this; this is going to cost us this amount, so we need to go high here in order to give you what you need as a priority for your community’,” Ms Edwards advises.

She says there is “definitely a shift towards community engagement and co-design”, with many clients “starting to realise the true value of having meaningful community input into designs”.

“What’s great, too, is that the diversity of opinions, away from just the loudest voices, has been prioritised, with efforts made to reach those who have often been historically underserved in this area,’’ Ms Edwards says. “I think people always assume that people will want the earth if you ask them,” but this is not true.

On the estate in Brentford, residents wanted information, accessible lifts and some security at night. The council learned from their input. Residents are the people who have the best knowledge about the issues their current homes have and they are also the people who will have to deal with the changes.

“We’re the ones that have to live here,” as Mr Cox puts it.