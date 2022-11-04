The UK Housing Review: five charts that illustrate the state of the nation

What everyone wants to know, of course, is what will come in place of that purple line on the right, but the graph is a reminder that so-called long-term deals on social housing rents can quickly disappear.

The four-year rent reduction at the end of the 2020s that ended the previous one is now set to be succeeded by an annual increase significantly below the 11.1% implied by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% formula.

The decision is finely balanced between cost of living considerations and housing investment, with the existence of housing benefit making it much more complex than it was in the famous case of Clay Cross 50 years ago.

The briefing paper quotes estimates by Savills that a 5% cap on rents in England (the government’s favoured option) would cost councils £500m and housing associations up to £1bn.

One association says that even a 7% cap would mean a 21% reduction in new build. There are also major concerns about the impact on investment in existing stock and on supported housing.

A cap would help tenants not on housing benefit, but the major beneficiary would be the Department for Work and Pensions unless its savings are reinvested in housing.

That point was really brought home to me when I interviewed Welsh housing minister Julie James recently. She was only too aware that the more she restricts next year’s rent increase, as might be her instinct, the more savings will go straight back to Westminster, with zero chance of them coming back to Wales.