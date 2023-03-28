The good news is that public spending on affordable homes has risen in real terms since the dark days of the coalition government. Investment under three Affordable Homes Programmes is set to peak this year, but the looming cliff-edge is an indication of the big decisions that lie ahead:

As ever, the review puts all that into context. For starters, John Perry’s chapter on housing expenditure shows where total government support (in grants, loans and guarantees) for housing is going. The balance between the private market (59%) and affordable housing (41%) may not be quite as skewed as it was in the heyday of Help to Buy, but it is still tilted in one direction.

Current spending plans (as in the Budget) rely on eye-watering (and unrealistic) austerity after the next election so that they comply with the chancellor’s fiscal rules. Key decisions lie ahead in the spending review after the next election regardless of who wins.

What is getting built is also skewed. There were 59,175 affordable housing completions in England in 2021-22 – the highest for 11 years. However, more than 20,000 of those were for affordable homeownership and 28,000 for affordable rent, leaving just 7,528 for social rent (plus another 3,080 for similar London Affordable Rent).

Contrast this with Scotland, which managed 9,757 affordable completions in 2021-22, including almost as many social rent homes (7,306) despite having a population about a tenth of England’s.

“Modelling by Heriot-Watt University predicts that temporary accommodation placements in England are set to double over the next 20 years”

With a record like that, it’s no wonder that the chapter on help with housing costs by Sam Lister and Mark Stephens shows a system under pressure.

That starts with the growing inadequacy of basic social security benefits that were never designed to cover housing costs.

Housing benefit was meant to take the strain of the higher rents generated by the changes introduced after 1988, but that was before the cuts, restrictions and freezes of the 2010s.

Local Housing Allowance (LHA) was at least restored to the 30th percentile of local rents in 2020, but was promptly frozen again. This graph below shows how few local areas have private rents that are affordable within LHA rates this year: