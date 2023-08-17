The UK needs to be smart about mixed-use developments

The rise of hybrid working, accelerated by the pandemic, has permanently altered the way we perceive workspaces. As remote work becomes more prevalent, mixed-use developments are being reimagined to accommodate this shift.

There is now a greater emphasis on incorporating leisure facilities and restaurants to create dynamic environments that cater to both residents and those who work remotely. Furthermore, technological integration is at the forefront of these developments, ensuring that smart infrastructure supports seamless home-working experiences and enhances overall quality of life.

As we tackle the challenges posed by urbanisation and environmental degradation, it is evident that building up or out is no longer a sustainable solution. Instead, we must focus on building smart. Mixed-use developments, with their blend of residential, commercial, and communal spaces, are proving to be a promising answer.