The unexpected power of a postal address

Homeless people with no fixed address struggle to apply for bank accounts or housing benefits. But an app piloted in Lewisham is changing that by donating addresses so that homeless people can get off the streets and rebuild their lives.

Owen Phillips had been renting rooms and sofa-surfing around Lewisham for decades before he finally became homeless in 2020. With rents rising and the pandemic putting pressure on housing, he suddenly found himself with nowhere to go.

“I was trying to find something myself. I was renting rooms, finding somewhere on my own, but the state they were in was awful and they were asking for £1,000 a month,” he told Inside Housing. At the age of 67, Mr Phillips had no place to call home.

He was on the housing register and was getting support from the local authority, but was trapped in a vicious cycle. With no address, he couldn’t set up a bank account. With no bank account, he couldn’t claim housing benefit. It is an administrative crisis that perpetuates homelessness and can lead to people falling out of the system. The turning point came when Lewisham Council invited Mr Phillips to sign up to ProxyAddress, a pilot scheme where homeless people can use an app to get a temporary address to manage their admin.

“They made up an address for me and took it from there,” explains Mr Phillips. “I was able to get a bank account sorted out, and the rest is history.”

Within a few weeks he was allocated a stable home through Merchant Taylors’ and Christopher Boone’s Almshouses Charity.

“They got in touch, I came for an interview, they showed me the flat and I got it,” he says. Within six months of becoming homeless, Mr Phillips now had a stable tenancy, and was receiving housing benefit and pension credit.