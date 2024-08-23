The urgent need for sustainable housing solutions

This situation is further underscored by the latest statistics published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. As of 31 March, 117,450 households were in temporary accommodation across England, an alarming increase of 12.3% from the previous year.

Particularly concerning is the 14.7% rise in households with children, now totalling 74,530, and an 8.5% increase in single households, reaching 42,920. Even within just the first quarter of 2024, the number of households in temporary accommodation grew by 4.3%.

These figures are a clear indication of a worsening crisis that demands immediate attention.