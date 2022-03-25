The waiting game: how Building Safety Fund delays are slowing down cladding work

Giles Grover from the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign says: “It’s clear that the department is struggling to keep up with processing applications, partly because of the scale of this crisis, partly because of the onerous requirements being put on applicants to be eligible.” He adds: “The government is working nowhere near the actual ‘pace’ it wants to or says it is.”

To fix the communication issue, the government set up a portal in January 2022, in which leaseholders could check on the progress of their application. But they say it does not include enough information.

“We are out of money for the second time, have depleted our reserve fund and are using this year’s service charge collections to pay contractors because it is so important to us to not stop work again”

Contractual issues have also held up a huge number of applications. The process requires freeholders to sign a funding agreement with the government, but this has been a point of contention for freeholders and their managing agents. The disagreement revolved around several clauses in the funding agreement, including one that meant managing agents could become liable for costs not covered by cladding funding and one which could have seen leaseholders pay some costs upfront.

Managing agents responsible for hundreds of registered blocks would not progress with applications because of concerns around signing these agreements.

In the week before Christmas last year, building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh triumphantly tweeted that after months of dialogue, the “logjam in signing the Building Safety Fund agreement” had been cleared.

However, three months on and many leaseholders are yet to see these agreements signed. Stephen Squires, who lives at Britton House in Manchester, says he welcomed the news back in December, but the latest delay makes it feel like a “nightmare that will never end”.

“Once the agreement is signed, it will be months before we have workmen on site, and the project to fix our building is 50 weeks,” he explains.

The Association of Residential Managing Agents, the body that represents 300 managing agents, said that housing secretary Michael Gove’s proposals to fix the building safety crisis had left the situation in “limbo” and that managing agents could not sign a remediation contract without knowing who will pay for it and when.

The government’s current position is that the revised agreement means there should be no obstacles to remediation now. But targets have been missed. It initially pledged to commit £1bn by the end of March 2021. This was achieved nine months late at the end of January this year, with £1.073bn allocated.

However, much of this money is yet to find its way to buildings. At the end of last year, only £269m of the £1.073bn allocated was expenditure – money actually released to fix blocks.

The government says progress is being made and that around 19,000 homes have been fully remediated – an increase of 1,100 homes since December 2021. But those trying to access the funding disagree. One housing association building safety expert says: “Right now, the limiting factor should be the supply chain, but I think it is actually the fund.”

Slow work, increased costs

Even for those who have managed to access the fund, the process has not been smooth. Leaseholders in the Icona Point building in east London received confirmation of funding in January 2021 and work started in February. But due to rules not allowing blocks to draw down all of the money at the start of the project, work had to be suspended in July because of administrative delays in receiving the next wave of funding.

Funding was then released and work started again in August. However, with just 10% of the project left to go, leaseholders are once again in a situation where the next tranche of funding is stuck in the administrative process and they have had suspend work again.

“We are out of money for the second time, have depleted our reserve fund and are using this year’s service charge collections to pay contractors because it is so important to us to not stop work again,” says Peter Tolson, voluntary resident director of the building’s management company.

For leaseholders who have received money and had their blocks fixed, it has been life-changing. But there are problems with how the system is working, underlined by the missed deadlines and thousands of exasperated leaseholders. If the rate of remediation through the fund continues at this pace, it will be decades before all blocks receive funds – never mind see work completed.

Speeding up the process becomes even more important when you consider the changes housing secretary Michael Gove is looking to bring in to fix the building safety crisis. Mr Gove set his stall out when he said that “no leaseholder living in their home should pay a penny towards cladding costs in a building”.

At the heart of that will be a new £4bn funding pot to fix buildings above between 11 and 18 metres. This fund will have to deal with a much larger pool of blocks: there are believed to be eight times as many buildings in England in this height threshold. As guidance imposed no limit on the use of combustible materials on their walls, many are likely to need fixing.

A DLUHC spokesperson says: “Industry must pay to fix the problems they created and our tough new measures will mean any leaseholder living in any building over 11 metres will not pay a single penny for the removal of cladding. We are actively pursuing building owners who have failed to act, and are accelerating the work of the Building Safety Fund, with the next round of applications opening shortly.”

So while the committed money is welcome, it will mean nothing to leaseholders until their buildings receive the money and the issues are fixed.

“The government said that it learned lessons from the ACM fund – residents’ lived experiences show this to have been warm words,” says EOCS’s Mr Grover. “We need and deserve action at a true quantifiable pace on the ground.”

The longer leaseholders wait, the longer it will take for them to get their lives back on track. Each day that passes is another in which we gamble with a repeat disaster.