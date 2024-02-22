Gentoo has agreed minimum stock levels of sandbags, dehumidifiers and other key items with local merchants, to prevent a scramble for kit when a flooding event occurs.

The landlord has 3,235 properties in ‘high-risk’ areas – all from surface water rather than fluvial flooding. Whenever it rewires one of these homes, it moves the plug sockets higher up the walls.

While none of these properties have flooded recently, Gentoo is conscious that this is no cause for complacency.

“We recognise things are only going to get wetter, so we want to make sure we know what we're going to do if it does occur, because we think at some point this will happen,” says Peter Akers, associate director – assets at Gentoo.

Dawn Clark, housing services director at Castles & Coasts Housing Association, a landlord with 7,200 homes across the North of England, says its approach is based on early intervention.

“There have been instances in the past where homes have been flooded in the Cumbria area. One of our priorities after our merger in 2017 was to pull together a robust flood response plan, based on early identification and intervention,” she says.

The organisation visited every resident that lives in a property in areas at potential risk of flooding and ensured each has a personal plan – updated as circumstances change – about what would happen if a flood occurred.

“Our plans are all based around getting residents to safe, alternative accommodation and securing the property before any flooding could occur,” she says.

Flood response

The landlord has a flood response team out of hours every day between October and March monitoring the risk.

The team watches the river levels via Environment Agency cameras, as well as flood warnings and updates from the local resilience forums. “If any of the triggers are met, the situation is escalated, and we can decide if we need to implement our flood response plan,” says Ms Clark.

If this means residents are evacuated as a precaution, the organisation's in-house contractor, Castles & Coasts Services, comes in to put up flood gates and window covers. The properties in at-risk areas are already fitted with various resilience measures, such as non-return valves on toilets (which stop water flooding up from overflowing sewage pipes), as well as flood doors and windows.

“We’ve had to provide information about our flood risk plans and whether we have contingency plans in place. That’s a question that previously hasn’t been asked in any real detail”

“We believe that the cost to us to do this is nothing compared to seeing how disruptive and stressful it can be for residents if they are flooded. It can be extremely catastrophic, especially for older residents,” she says.

But the trouble with early intervention is that it relies on flooding being predictable. It is possible to tell when rivers will overflow, and to get an idea from historic data about the likelihood of surface water floods. But in big cities particularly, where the landscape is regularly changing and rainfall is becoming increasingly erratic and unpredictable, predicting a flooding event is hard to impossible.

London, for example, saw serious surface water flooding events in July 2021 where one road was impacted and the next road along was not.

“Even when we know there is heavy rainfall coming, we don’t know the area where it is going to trigger flooding,” says Katharina Winbeck, strategic lead, transport and environment at the London Councils umbrella group. “There were locations a couple of hundred metres apart where one flooded and the other didn’t.”

She advises housing associations in the city to have as clear an idea as possible of the risk maps and which of their properties might be impacted.

“There are things you can and should do if you know a property is at risk of flooding,” she says. “Residents need to know, for example, to locate valuables upstairs and have a pack ready with things they might need such as medication, nappies and baby formula if they are going to have to escape. Then there are changes which can be made to the property like higher plug sockets and no-return valves on toilets.”

She adds that social landlords will need to be mindful of the aftermath of flooding. “Being flooded is a life-changing event,” she says. “You never quite trust where you live again and you’re always scared when you hear the rainfall. Social landlords need to be aware of that.”

Indeed, supporting traumatised residents through the rehousing process during and after a disaster will be one of the most critical roles the sector plays in these sorts of events. It is not easy, and has gone wrong in the past.

Professor Easthope says the actions taken by a social landlord in the aftermath are crucial in how a recovery progresses.

“The first stage in any housing emergency is an impact assessment and realistic assessment of how long the resident will be out for. You have to be honest with residents from the start if you want to maintain trust. We see really poor briefings about how long this is going to take sometimes,” she says.

If any of Gentoo's properties do flood, the association will send a trained building surveyor to inspect the property.

Its repair work is not only targeted at making the property clean and dry, but more flood resilient in future: this may include relocating energy metres and boilers above the flood level, rewiring electrical points, replacing floors with resilient materials such as ceramic tiles and improving the waterproof membrane on external walls.

But this would take time, and the landlord has invested in a specific safety and support team which any flooded residents will be referred to, where they can receive counselling and financial support while they are away from their home.