The Week in Housing: 131,000 reasons to Build Social

The day after Build Social launched, an investigation by Daniel Hewitt on ITV News highlighted families living in tents and being forced to move miles (and miles!) away from their previous homes. Our exclusive analysis on day three of our campaign coverage, from responses to Freedom of Information requests, revealed how many homeless households each London borough is shipping outside the capital – and where they are being sent.

Due to the way the information is recorded, these figures are likely to be an underestimate and the article highlighted calls for the NCMD to add specific questions about accommodation on its data-collection forms.

Hard-hitting research on day two of the campaign flagged analysis from the National Child Mortality Database (NCMD) into case reviews of child deaths which found that in 34 cases, homelessness and temporary accommodation were recorded by independent panels as factors that may have contributed to a child’s vulnerability, ill health or death.

The campaign kicked-off with a reminder that there are currently 131,000 children living in temporary accommodation in England alone – a figure that should prompt urgent action by itself.

This week, Inside Housing launched a major new campaign: Build Social . It calls on all the main political parties to pledge to build significant numbers of homes for social rent in their manifestos at the next general election (or earlier).

When Inside Housing launched Build Social, we said we would demonstrate the impact that the housing crisis is having on all aspects of society, including schools, hospitals and businesses, in order to build consensus for change. There aren’t many bigger household names than Ikea, and on day four of the campaign we announced that the home-furnishing giant was backing our campaign.

The company’s own research had left it “horrified” that almost 400 households a day were becoming homeless in the UK. Our piece also took an in-depth look at Ikea’s partnership with housing and homelessness charity Shelter, which is also backing Build Social.

We also wanted to highlight learning from other countries that could be adopted in the UK. Deputy editor Peter Apps took a detailed look at what Europe could teach us about social housing.

It seemed that everywhere you turned this week brought another reminder of the dire state of the current housing emergency – and the dreadful impact it is having on people’s lives. On Thursday, new research published by homelessness charity Crisis, which is also backing Build Social, revealed that 250,000 households are living on the streets, friends’ sofas or B&Bs.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “For too long, emphasis has been on managing homelessness, not building social homes we need to provide security to low-income households.”

A YouGov poll published this week for Shelter of more than 2,000 private renters also found that 34% would be immediately unable to pay their rent from their savings if they lost their job. The charity said the only sustainable, long-term alternative to unstable private renting is to build more social homes.

Build Social puts a specific figure on the number of homes for social rent we think parties should include in their manifestos. We are calling for parties in England to pledge to build 90,000 homes a year over the next decade, parties in Scotland to commit to 7,700 homes for social rent a year, and 4,000 homes for social rent a year in Wales.

The Scottish figure is essentially a commitment to deliver on the figures in the existing Programme for Government (research has found that the rate of child poverty in Scotland is lower than the rest of the UK because of a higher prevalence of social housing). But with new Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf in place and the Scottish government due to set out its plans for the next year in a couple of weeks, now would be a good time to see a recommitment to that figure.