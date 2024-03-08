The Week in Housing: a Budget with nothing to offer on social housing and homelessness

Good afternoon.

There was an exchange during the Spring Budget when the chancellor, a landlord with seven buy-to-let properties, made a jibe at the deputy leader of the Labour Party over whether she paid capital gains tax (CGT) on the sale of the council house she had bought under the Right to Buy.

Angela Rayner’s side jeered and Jeremy Hunt’s side laughed, and with that, the sector’s expected ‘housing moment’ was over. The long-term certainty called for was always going to be a difficult ask during an election year.

Instead, there was funding for new homes in Barking and Canary Wharf, the news that a number of property tax policies – such as CGT – will be tweaked or abolished, and an extension of some support for households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

There was also funding for community-led housing developments. The key takeaways for the sector are here. Unsurprisingly, the Budget was met with frustration, disappointment and dismay at another “missed opportunity”. These are familiar reactions that understandably exasperated sector figures have had to basically every Budget and spending announcement I have covered at Inside Housing over the past two years.

The lack of concrete proposals to tackle the housing crisis was more surprising given that housing secretary Michael Gove had just spoken to Inside Housing in a well-received interview that came with the acknowledgement of a cross-party consensus to build more social rent homes, and a delivery target of 30,000 a year.

A figure significantly higher than the 9,561 social homes built last year, but a great deal under Inside Housing’s 90,000-home Build Social campaign ambition. But there was nothing to boost this tenure or tackle rising homelessness.