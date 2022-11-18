The Week in Housing: a defining moment

Next, the breakdown of the failings exposed by the inquest produced by Manchester Evening News is available here . Some of them, such as the IT system breakdown, must result in investigation elsewhere to identify and address similar issues.

First, everyone who works in the sector should probably read the coroner’s full opinion, which we have reproduced here .

There is much to digest and reflect on in this story for the social housing sector, and over the coming weeks Inside Housing will continue to dig into this story. Nonetheless, there is plenty that is already clear.

So said Joanne Kearsley, coroner at Rochdale Coroner’s Court, when delivering her narrative verdict this week that two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s tragic death in 2020 was a result of the prolonged exposure to the damp and mould in the housing association property in which his family lived.

“The tragic death of Awaab will and should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”

Third, for any landlords grappling with the issue of damp and mould (which, realistically, is everyone in the sector), they should refresh their memory with the Housing Ombudsman’s carefully written report into the issue from last year, which is available here.

In particular, the headline message that pointing to a tenant’s lifestyle choices is an insufficient response is an important one to embed across organisations.

Finally, the excellent legal commentator Giles Peaker has provided some commentary on the case, particularly the impact of the family’s legal claim and how that was dealt with by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH).

In short, RBH had a policy which it said prohibited it from carrying out the work unless agreed by the family’s lawyers. Mr Peaker gives this short shrift, writing: “There is no, zero, nada requirement in the pre-action protocol for the landlord to hold off on works until they are agreed.”

In fact, doing so works against the landlord’s interests – potentially increasing damages.

The practices of the various law firms operating around the sector – particularly the growing problem of claim farming by firms with little interest in tenants’ well-being – is undoubtedly a problem. But it does not change the landlord’s fundamental duty to keep the property to a liveable standard.

There is much to take from this case. Addressing the toddler’s parents, coroner Ms Kearsley said: “I hope you know that Awaab will, I am sure, make a difference for other people.”

The fulfilment of this promises rests with the housing sector. This is the most important coroner’s inquest for the sector since the investigation of the Lakanal House deaths in 2013.

No one in receipt of this newsletter should need reminding what happened four years after the Lakanal investigation, and we can only hope this inquest does not meet a similar fate.