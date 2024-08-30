This week started with some horrifying news: a fire at a block of flats in Dagenham, east London, which spread quickly through the building. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the incident has sparked fresh debate about the slow progress of cladding remediation in the UK.

Just a week before the second Grenfell Tower Inquiry report was due to be published, the fire engulfed Spectrum House on Freshwater Road in the early hours of Monday 26 August. We know that the block had several fire safety issues and cladding remediation work was under way when the fire broke out.

We also know that residents had raised concerns about those fire safety issues.

This week we ran a story on everything we know so far about the situation.

Just days before the fire, the latest government figures showed that remediation work had not yet started on half of buildings with unsafe cladding.

On Wednesday, housing secretary Angela Rayner called for unsafe buildings to be fixed more quickly in the wake of the fire in Dagenham.

Speaking at a roundtable with building safety minister Rushanara Ali, the Building Safety Regulator and others in the sector, Ms Rayner said the government expected “more from regulators and partners to make sure action is being taken now to make homes safe”.

The Building Safety Regulator put out a statement on Thursday confirming it was working with partners and looking into what happened.