The Week in Housing: a new Homes England strategy and a warning on data management

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Inside Housing’s weekly round-up of the biggest stories for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
Let’s start this week with our lengthy sit-down with Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, who talked us through his new strategy and what it means for the sector.
It’s worth a read, but a key takeaway continues to be that “regeneration” is firmly back on the table as part of the government’s levelling-up agenda, and Homes England has a mandate to make that happen.
The body will call itself Homes England: the Housing and Regeneration Agency, which our reporter describes as “a bit like a sub-par Matt Damon thriller”. But the change in emphasis from ‘additionality’ alone is clear and will likely have consequences for the sort of funding that housing associations can access.
The week also saw the latest Spotlight report from the Housing Ombudsman – this time focusing on record-keeping and data management within housing providers.
It painted an uncomfortable picture for the sector, with its stern warning that poor record-keeping is “ubiquitous” in the sector and results in “daily detriment” to tenants.
It recounted stories such as a resident who endured leaks for eight years because their landlord did not have a system to record tenant information. Each of the 15 times he called his landlord, he had to repeat the entire situation.
This is a very important issue for the sector to get a handle on if it is serious about moving on from the repairs crisis that has gripped it in recent years.
It’s all well and good pumping more money into the problem, but if you don’t have the data about where repairs operatives need to go, when they need to be there and what they need to fix, it isn’t going to do much good.
On this theme, there was major – and depressing – news from Birmingham, where the country’s biggest council landlord was savaged by the Regulator for Social Housing, four months after a special report from the Housing Ombudsman.
There appear to be very serious issues in Birmingham and the regulator did not hold back, saying that the landlord’s actions were “unacceptable” and that it “failed thousands of tenants”.
The data issues raised by the ombudsman report seem to be at the heart of the matter (again), with the regulator finding that the council “did not have an effective system in place to allow it to meet its responsibilities both in relation to the quality of its homes, and in relation to statutory health and safety compliance across a range of areas”.
Fixing these issues will be a long process and part of it will be this week’s action plan that followed the publication of the Better Social Housing review last year.
The review, commissioned jointly by the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing, calls for a change in approach to avoid issues like those seen recently recurring in future. You can read about it here.
We also had news from Southwark, south London, this week about its plans for ‘airspace’ development. These have been shelved, but we got hold of a report which showed that there was concern the proposals would not meet requirements for “disproportionate collapse”.
It’s a story worth reading for other landlords thinking of building storeys on existing homes – an attractive solution on paper, but a complex one in practice.
Finally, our work gathering data on the most recent chief executives appointed in the sector can be read here.
While 45% of the new roles went to women – marking an improvement on the previous position – only two were given to Black and minority ethnic candidates.
Diversity in leadership has been a long-term objective in the sector, and appears to have some way to go.
Have a great weekend.
Quote of the week
“While this issue can feel like another thing on an already impossible to-do list, poor information management is such a strong theme across service areas that it is the closest thing the sector could get to a silver bullet.”
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway discussed the importance of data and information management in a comment piece.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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