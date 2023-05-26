The Week in Housing: a new Homes England strategy and a warning on data management

The week also saw the latest Spotlight report from the Housing Ombudsman – this time focusing on record-keeping and data management within housing providers.

The body will call itself Homes England: the Housing and Regeneration Agency, which our reporter describes as “a bit like a sub-par Matt Damon thriller”. But the change in emphasis from ‘additionality’ alone is clear and will likely have consequences for the sort of funding that housing associations can access.

It’s worth a read, but a key takeaway continues to be that “regeneration” is firmly back on the table as part of the government’s levelling-up agenda, and Homes England has a mandate to make that happen.

Let’s start this week with our lengthy sit-down with Peter Denton , chief executive of Homes England, who talked us through his new strategy and what it means for the sector.

It painted an uncomfortable picture for the sector, with its stern warning that poor record-keeping is “ubiquitous” in the sector and results in “daily detriment” to tenants.

It recounted stories such as a resident who endured leaks for eight years because their landlord did not have a system to record tenant information. Each of the 15 times he called his landlord, he had to repeat the entire situation.

This is a very important issue for the sector to get a handle on if it is serious about moving on from the repairs crisis that has gripped it in recent years.

It’s all well and good pumping more money into the problem, but if you don’t have the data about where repairs operatives need to go, when they need to be there and what they need to fix, it isn’t going to do much good.

On this theme, there was major – and depressing – news from Birmingham, where the country’s biggest council landlord was savaged by the Regulator for Social Housing, four months after a special report from the Housing Ombudsman.

There appear to be very serious issues in Birmingham and the regulator did not hold back, saying that the landlord’s actions were “unacceptable” and that it “failed thousands of tenants”.