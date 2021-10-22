The Week in Housing: a plan for ‘clean heat’ as exempt accommodation comes under fire

Good afternoon.

On Tuesday the government released its repeatedly delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy that aims to set out how carbon emissions will be eliminated from housing and workplaces over the next 30 years. Inside Housing has highlighted the key takeaways for the sector, which has desperately been waiting for more strategic direction over what is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges it faces over the coming years.

The strategy’s thunder was stolen by the £3.9bn funding announcement made by the government the night before it was released, which included £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund up until 2025.

As is usually the case with multimillion-pound announcements, sector figures were pleased with this commitment, especially considering this is the first time ministers have announced a multiyear settlement for the fund.

However, with research published by the National Housing Federation this week finding that housing associations are likely to spend £36bn on top of planned investment spend on retrofit work by 2050, many will be wondering how far £800m can really go.

Especially when landlords are already being forced to cut development plans due to fire safety spend.