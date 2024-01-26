The Week in Housing: a ‘profound’ building safety ruling

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Good afternoon.
The biggest news for the sector this week came from what was the first test of the post-Grenfell building safety regime that could pave the way for courts to demand building owners to pay for cladding fixes. A first-tier tribunal ruled that Stratford Village Development Partnership, the developer of East Village, and its parent company Get Living must pay £18m towards making five of the 66 blocks safe.
The successful action against Get Living was brought by affordable housing company Triathlon Homes, which manages 1,379 homes on the site. The owners of the site must now reimburse the government’s Building Safety Fund, which is paying £24.5m of taxpayers’ money to cover both Get Living and Triathlon’s share of the works.
Get Living said the result of the ruling was likely to have a “profound” impact on the sector.
Another announcement that could have a big impact on the sector that should hopefully be dropped, and be dismissed as nothing more than “electioneering”, was the government’s mooted plans to give UK families higher priority for social housing. Branded as “British homes for British workers”, the speculative plans revealed by The Guardian have already received pushback from the social housing sector.
The National Housing Federation (NHF), the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and a national homelessness charity have urged the government to refocus and address the pressing policy issues that are affecting the sector’s ability to deliver more affordable homes.
Downing Street declined to comment on what it described as “policy speculation”, but the NHF, CIH and Shelter described the proposals as “scapegoating, unserious and lacking in focus”.
The fact remains that the latest government figures show that 90% of the lead tenants in social housing are British citizens.
Beyond the government’s attempt to weaponise social housing as part of its bid to look tough on immigration, a House of Lords inquiry concluded that the government’s approach to modern methods of construction (MMC) was in “disarray”.
“Simply throwing money at the sector hasn’t worked,” said the House of Lords Built Environment Committee. Despite promise in its approach to MMC, ministers were advised to gain “a much deeper understanding of how it works” and “demonstrate leadership”.
Meanwhile, millions of pounds of public money have been invested in modular builders, and the government and Homes England have refused to publish their full strategy to encourage the use of MMC.
A big intervention by the Housing Ombudsman called for a royal commission to “create a long-term plan for social housing” after finding that current approaches in the sector are “not working” for vulnerable residents. The commission would be independent from the government and would re-establish the link between health and housing.
The call was made as part of the ombudsman’s new Spotlight on: Relationship of Equals report, which focuses on attitudes and approaches to vulnerable residents. It found that 68% of tenants said their landlords did not make reasonable adjustments when explicitly asked to.
This comes at a time when MPs have asked disabled people to share their experience of housing provision as part of a parliamentary inquiry, and amid a warning by a national charity that England’s dwindling stock is contributing to worsening health outcomes for older people.
Following another consultation, social housing tenants raised concerns that landlords will pass on the additional cost of meeting the government’s new information rules through rent increases.
As part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, the housing secretary is required to direct the Regulator of Social Housing to set out standards for landlords on providing tenants with information on making complaints, tenants’ rights and relevant regulatory requirements. Many of the respondents expressed concern that the cost of meeting the new commitment would be passed on to tenants through rent increases, at the same time as calling for more “clarity around future rent settlements”.
With the government setting a rent cap for the year ahead at 7.7%, clarity on future settlements will not come before a general election.
With the prospect of a change in government in mind, local council leaders gathered in Westminster to warn that a surge in spending on temporary accommodation could spell the “end of local government”. The dire state of local authority finances was set out by more than 50 local leaders from across the political spectrum who met to discuss the “national crisis” regarding the cost of temporary accommodation at an emergency meeting.
In what could set a dangerous precedent in terms of trust and how landlords approach building safety and remediation work, one city council had to defend its decision to sell off a tower block to a developer after it moved residents out under the guise of refurbishment before economic conditions made this work no longer viable.
As the sector grapples with upgrading its existing stock, concerns with the quality of new building developments continue to come to light.
Lewisham Council revealed it had started remediation work on blocks completed by a now collapsed contractor after finding “several defects”. The defects in the Longfield Crescent development, consisting of 27 affordable homes built in 2019 by offsite construction firm Mid Group, include leaks and subsequent mould growth. Mid Group collapsed and was taken over by administrators in 2022.
The issue of small and medium-sized house builders going bust was highlighted in the latest annual industry report by the Home Builders Federation. The organisation described the current economic situation as “even bleaker than ever” due to firms struggling to stay afloat amid planning delays and rising costs.
A number of trading updates this week showed that even the biggest landlords and house builders are not immune from the pressures. Fewer sales and disposals at Clarion led to a £73m drop in surplus for the UK’s largest landlord.
At the same time, Crest Nicholson announced the appointment of a new chief executive from Persimmon as part of an update that its pre-tax profit had reduced by more than two-thirds. Listed developer and contractor Watkin Jones also reported a pre-tax loss of £2.9m in 2022-23 after setting aside £35m for building safety remediation work.
The quality and safety of existing stock was picked up in Inside Housing’s Risk Register 2024. It asked what the biggest threats were facing landlords last year and what they plan to do about them in response.
In the coverage of the government’s plans for “British homes for British workers”, it was suggested that the announcement was delayed at the last minute after the government was warned it would look bad during the Grenfell Testimony Week event in central London. This week was set up as a result of the resolution of more than 900 civil claims and has been hearing from members of the community, all of whom lost family members in the fire.
The testimony week process allowed claimants who agreed to the civil settlement to speak directly to representatives from the 22 companies that were the defendants in the claim. A group of Ethiopian and Eritrean bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire described the lack of progress in criminal justice as a “sharp knife to their grieving process”.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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