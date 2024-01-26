The Week in Housing: a ‘profound’ building safety ruling

The National Housing Federation (NHF), the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and a national homelessness charity have urged the government to refocus and address the pressing policy issues that are affecting the sector’s ability to deliver more affordable homes.

Another announcement that could have a big impact on the sector that should hopefully be dropped, and be dismissed as nothing more than “electioneering”, was the government’s mooted plans to give UK families higher priority for social housing. Branded as “British homes for British workers”, the speculative plans revealed by The Guardian have already received pushback from the social housing sector.

Get Living said the result of the ruling was likely to have a “profound” impact on the sector.

The successful action against Get Living was brought by affordable housing company Triathlon Homes, which manages 1,379 homes on the site. The owners of the site must now reimburse the government’s Building Safety Fund, which is paying £24.5m of taxpayers’ money to cover both Get Living and Triathlon’s share of the works.

The biggest news for the sector this week came from what was the first test of the post-Grenfell building safety regime that could pave the way for courts to demand building owners to pay for cladding fixes. A first-tier tribunal ruled that Stratford Village Development Partnership, the developer of East Village, and its parent company Get Living must pay £18m towards making five of the 66 blocks safe .

Downing Street declined to comment on what it described as “policy speculation”, but the NHF, CIH and Shelter described the proposals as “scapegoating, unserious and lacking in focus”.

The fact remains that the latest government figures show that 90% of the lead tenants in social housing are British citizens.

Beyond the government’s attempt to weaponise social housing as part of its bid to look tough on immigration, a House of Lords inquiry concluded that the government’s approach to modern methods of construction (MMC) was in “disarray”.

“Simply throwing money at the sector hasn’t worked,” said the House of Lords Built Environment Committee. Despite promise in its approach to MMC, ministers were advised to gain “a much deeper understanding of how it works” and “demonstrate leadership”.

Meanwhile, millions of pounds of public money have been invested in modular builders, and the government and Homes England have refused to publish their full strategy to encourage the use of MMC.

A big intervention by the Housing Ombudsman called for a royal commission to “create a long-term plan for social housing” after finding that current approaches in the sector are “not working” for vulnerable residents. The commission would be independent from the government and would re-establish the link between health and housing.

The call was made as part of the ombudsman’s new Spotlight on: Relationship of Equals report, which focuses on attitudes and approaches to vulnerable residents. It found that 68% of tenants said their landlords did not make reasonable adjustments when explicitly asked to.

This comes at a time when MPs have asked disabled people to share their experience of housing provision as part of a parliamentary inquiry, and amid a warning by a national charity that England’s dwindling stock is contributing to worsening health outcomes for older people.

Following another consultation, social housing tenants raised concerns that landlords will pass on the additional cost of meeting the government’s new information rules through rent increases.

As part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, the housing secretary is required to direct the Regulator of Social Housing to set out standards for landlords on providing tenants with information on making complaints, tenants’ rights and relevant regulatory requirements. Many of the respondents expressed concern that the cost of meeting the new commitment would be passed on to tenants through rent increases, at the same time as calling for more “clarity around future rent settlements”.

With the government setting a rent cap for the year ahead at 7.7%, clarity on future settlements will not come before a general election.

With the prospect of a change in government in mind, local council leaders gathered in Westminster to warn that a surge in spending on temporary accommodation could spell the “end of local government”. The dire state of local authority finances was set out by more than 50 local leaders from across the political spectrum who met to discuss the “national crisis” regarding the cost of temporary accommodation at an emergency meeting.