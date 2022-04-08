The Week in Housing: a question of rent

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
The end of March brings to a close another financial year.
In the social housing sector, this is a busy time. Not only does work start on bringing together all of the crucial financial stats for the full-year accounts report, but it also sees the start of a new rent year.
And this one is one of the most significant in a long time.
Under the government’s rules, social landlords are able to raise their rents by September’s Consumer Price Index plus 1%. In this year’s case, the maximum is 4.1% – the highest for many years.
This comes at a very difficult time for tenants, who are dealing with the other cost of living challenges such as National Insurance hikes, food price rises and increasing energy costs.
So with all of this going on, how have social landlords decided to approach the rent increase? Have they attempted to soften the blow on residents, or gone for the maximum allowance?
To find out, Inside Housing carried out an extensive bit of research to obtain the rent policies of councils and the largest housing associations. The full list can be found in our piece here.
The majority of landlords, particularly those in England, went for the full increase. Of the top 50 housing associations, the 34 of the 38 that responded went for the highest hike. Three of the four landlords that did not respond were based in Scotland and the last one was in Wales.
Four in five English councils raised rents by 4.1%, while only two of the dozens of stock-owning councils in England decided to freeze rents – Dartford and Wandsworth.
It is tricky for many landlords at the moment, too. With rising development costs, building safety requirements, net zero goals and social housing reform, the financial pressures are mounting up.
While development spend can be cut, landlords need additional funds coming in. They will also point to the years of rent cuts under George Osborne and argue that it is a necessary evil to ensure they can continue to operate a good service while hitting other commitments.
Needed or not, residents must add to their list of weekly outgoings from here on in.
Elsewhere, we kicked off the week with an interesting but complicated tale about an employment tribunal which saw Clarion ordered to pay one of its employees £8,000 in a race discrimination case.
It was also a week which saw more mergers be put on the table, with the news that Futures Housing Group, BPHA and Flagship Group were in early talks about a new mega-merger.
While we have gotten used to two-way mergers, the three-way merger is novel. If the deal goes through, it would result in a 60,000-home behemoth that will dominate the social housing landscape across the East and central England.
Exempt accommodation was once again in the headlines this week. New figures revealed that the number of claimants in Birmingham had flatlined from last year, with the city housing just under 22,000 claimants this year.
Despite dropping slightly, the claimants are concentrated between a far smaller pool of providers, with Reliance Social Housing, Birmingham’s biggest provider, now responsible for more than 8,000 of the city’s stock.
Finally, you really need to listen to the latest episode of The Housing Podcast. This month, senior reporter Grainne Cuffe looks into why there has been such a significant increase in the number of disrepair claims across the social housing sector in recent years. Vital listening.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news & investigations)
Quote of the week
“It is preposterous for the government to assert that it is ‘committed to supporting the fire safety of disabled people’ when it rejects the use of evacuation plans on the basis of costs, convenience and ableism”
Claddag, a group of residents who are disabled or have health conditions and are living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety crisis, responded to the news that the government is set to scrap plans for personal emergency evacuation plans for disabled people in high-rise buildings.
Stat of the week
The country’s largest modern methods of construction (MMC) builders have the capacity to deliver more than 15,000 homes a year by 2024.
Make UK, the new trade body which represents the country’s offsite manufacturing firms, has some big ambitions for the sector in the coming years. In our story following a chat with the group, it said that after £500m investment in state-of-the-art facilities in recent years, MMC builders are now ready to drive the offsite revolution.
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