The Week in Housing: a question of rent

Good afternoon.

The end of March brings to a close another financial year.

In the social housing sector, this is a busy time. Not only does work start on bringing together all of the crucial financial stats for the full-year accounts report, but it also sees the start of a new rent year.

And this one is one of the most significant in a long time.

Under the government’s rules, social landlords are able to raise their rents by September’s Consumer Price Index plus 1%. In this year’s case, the maximum is 4.1% – the highest for many years.

This comes at a very difficult time for tenants, who are dealing with the other cost of living challenges such as National Insurance hikes, food price rises and increasing energy costs.

So with all of this going on, how have social landlords decided to approach the rent increase? Have they attempted to soften the blow on residents, or gone for the maximum allowance?

To find out, Inside Housing carried out an extensive bit of research to obtain the rent policies of councils and the largest housing associations. The full list can be found in our piece here.