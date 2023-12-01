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Good afternoon.
A significant ruling was handed down by the Supreme Court this week that legal experts told Inside Housing is “really important” for local authorities.
The court concluded that council landlords cannot use “a lack of resources” as a reason to avoid their legal housing duties.
The case, which involves Croydon Council failing to place a disabled woman in a home that meets her needs as a wheelchair user, means that a general pleading of a lack of resources will not be enough for a council to avoid its duty to secure suitable accommodation under the Housing Act 1996.
Judges ruled that a lack of resources may be an argument to avoid a mandated court order, but only if the local authority provides exhaustive evidence to show that it is completely unable to meet the duty.
While the ruling is good for residents waiting to be allocated a property and reasserts a local authority’s housing duty, it comes as another council has declared itself bankrupt in the past few days.
But Nottingham City Council is not the only one struggling financially. More than 100 councils held an emergency summit last month to discuss the financial crisis facing local authorities over soaring demand for temporary accommodation.
On the subject of the sector’s financial health, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) told Inside Housing that landlords face a V2 rating being the “new normal”, with around “a couple of dozen” more expected to be downgraded over their financial viability by the end of the year.
Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the RSH, said this viability grading reflected the “economic reality” facing the sector.
Currently, 117 out of 204 large registered providers have a V2 grade, which represents 57% of landlords with 1,000 or more homes.
It follows, then, that the English regulator’s latest round of regulatory judgements was a mixed bag. Two landlords were upgraded back to G1 and six more were downgraded to V2.
Dozens more retained their existing grades. Despite the economic headwinds facing landlords, a briefing by credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Wednesday suggested that the sector could have hit a turning point with landlords’ financial performance expected to “improve marginally”, but more mergers are likely.
On rents, the agency flagged that the Consumer Price Index was 6.7% in September, which means landlords will be able to increase rents by 7.7% for the next financial year, assuming the government does not announce a new rent cap.
Speculation about a new rent cap has left one council admitting that it is finding it difficult to plan for the year ahead. Canterbury said that a lower-than-expected rent cap would have “significant implications” for the financial viability of its Housing Revenue Account.
In its briefing, the ratings agency also did not rule out the current wave of mergers continuing. S&P said it could raise Octavia’s credit rating if it completes a merger with larger landlord Abri.
At the start of the week, Sanctuary announced that it had agreed to merge with a 5,000-home Northern landlord.
The merger is the 120,000-home association’s second of the year. It completed a rescue of troubled housing association Swan in February 2023.
Not that the sector needs a reminder of the scale of the housing crisis. But the fact that the government’s latest statutory homelessness figures show the number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 14% on last year to a new record high will not make for happy reading.
The Salvation Army had already warned ahead of this data release that it estimates around one in four homeless households will be turned away from emergency accommodation by their council in the run-up to Christmas.
Another significant ruling this week was handed down by a coroner’s court after it concluded that failures by L&Q and Ealing Council contributed to the death of an epileptic woman who fell from the balcony of her west London flat.
Following an inquest into the death of Marwo Kassim, assistant coroner Richard Furniss ruled that her death was an accident after she had a seizure.
However, the housing association and council’s failure to provide her with a ground-floor flat, despite concerns over her safety being raised for several years, was one of the reasons she died.
No ‘prevention of future death’ order has been issued to L&Q, but the landlord said it would reflect on the findings of the coroner’s report.
The Housing Ombudsman ordered Lambeth Council to pay out £13,000 in compensation after six findings of severe maladministration across three different cases.
The ombudsman said its investigation into the council in these instances had a recurring theme of an unacceptable time taken to remedy outstanding repairs, some of which were left for five years.
The levelling-up minister has revealed that the ombudsman is the government’s preferred provider to deliver the proposed redress scheme for the private rented sector (PRS).
Speaking at a Public Bill Committee meeting on Tuesday during a debate on the Renters’ Reform Bill, Jacob Young said: “Our preferred approach at this time is for the existing Housing Ombudsman Service to administer redress for both private and social tenants.”
The bill, published in May, included proposals for a new PRS ombudsman. As it stands, private landlords are able to register as members of the warchdog’s scheme on a voluntary basis.
However, there is currently no legal requirement for private landlords in England to belong to an ombudsman scheme, with tenants often left to negotiate with their landlords and enforce their rights through the courts.
Exactly how the scheme for the PRS will work has not yet been published and an ombudsman cannot be formally selected until after the bill has become law.
Greater scrutiny of the PRS is to be welcomed but not if it comes at the expense of the ombudsman’s current capacity for investigative work.
As Peter Apps pointed out on X: “Ombudsman under [Richard] Blakeway has become a much more powerful and influential force and the private rented sector desperately needs something like this.
“But PRS is a different magnitude in terms of scale and would need to be properly resourced to avoid dilution.”
There was also a sign this week that the sector still has some way to go to address poor cultural assumptions and what has been described as an “institutional indifference towards residents” in social housing.
An interim employee at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) presented “ritual bathing” as the cause of condensation in a workshop on damp and mould organised by the housing association six months after the inquest into Awaab Ishak’s death.
During the inquest, it emerged that Awaab’s father, Faisal Abdullah, had repeatedly complained about the condition of their home.
Instead of helping, RBH staff blamed the family’s lifestyle for the state of the property. This included an assumption about “ritual bathing” based on a bucket being present in the home, and a “style of cooking by boiling food”, which appears to have been based on their race.
After the workshop in May, Yvonne Arrowsmith, former interim chief executive of RBH, apologised to staff who were offended and upset by the incident and said it was “not acceptable” and she does “not condone it”.
And finally, a new approach by an NHS trust published today offers the sector a glimpse of how the sector can work with health organisations to provide better outcomes for people needing to be housed after a stay in hospital.
The Sussex Partnership NHS Trust (SPFT) revealed how integrating housing roles into clinical teams has seen housing-related delays to discharges reduced by more than 50%.
Chris Harris, associate director of housing at SPFT, said: “Having access to good-quality housing is a fundamental foundation for positive mental health and emotional well-being.”
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, deputy news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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