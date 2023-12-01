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Currently, 117 out of 204 large registered providers have a V2 grade, which represents 57% of landlords with 1,000 or more homes.

Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the RSH, said this viability grading reflected the “economic reality” facing the sector.

On the subject of the sector’s financial health, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) told Inside Housing that landlords face a V2 rating being the “new normal” , with around “a couple of dozen” more expected to be downgraded over their financial viability by the end of the year.

But Nottingham City Council is not the only one struggling financially. More than 100 councils held an emergency summit last month to discuss the financial crisis facing local authorities over soaring demand for temporary accommodation.

While the ruling is good for residents waiting to be allocated a property and reasserts a local authority’s housing duty, it comes as another council has declared itself bankrupt in the past few days.

Judges ruled that a lack of resources may be an argument to avoid a mandated court order, but only if the local authority provides exhaustive evidence to show that it is completely unable to meet the duty.

The case, which involves Croydon Council failing to place a disabled woman in a home that meets her needs as a wheelchair user, means that a general pleading of a lack of resources will not be enough for a council to avoid its duty to secure suitable accommodation under the Housing Act 1996.

The court concluded that council landlords cannot use “a lack of resources” as a reason to avoid their legal housing duties.

A significant ruling was handed down by the Supreme Court this week that legal experts told Inside Housing is “really important” for local authorities.

It follows, then, that the English regulator’s latest round of regulatory judgements was a mixed bag. Two landlords were upgraded back to G1 and six more were downgraded to V2.

Dozens more retained their existing grades. Despite the economic headwinds facing landlords, a briefing by credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Wednesday suggested that the sector could have hit a turning point with landlords’ financial performance expected to “improve marginally”, but more mergers are likely.

On rents, the agency flagged that the Consumer Price Index was 6.7% in September, which means landlords will be able to increase rents by 7.7% for the next financial year, assuming the government does not announce a new rent cap.

Speculation about a new rent cap has left one council admitting that it is finding it difficult to plan for the year ahead. Canterbury said that a lower-than-expected rent cap would have “significant implications” for the financial viability of its Housing Revenue Account.

In its briefing, the ratings agency also did not rule out the current wave of mergers continuing. S&P said it could raise Octavia’s credit rating if it completes a merger with larger landlord Abri.

At the start of the week, Sanctuary announced that it had agreed to merge with a 5,000-home Northern landlord.

The merger is the 120,000-home association’s second of the year. It completed a rescue of troubled housing association Swan in February 2023.

Not that the sector needs a reminder of the scale of the housing crisis. But the fact that the government’s latest statutory homelessness figures show the number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 14% on last year to a new record high will not make for happy reading.

The Salvation Army had already warned ahead of this data release that it estimates around one in four homeless households will be turned away from emergency accommodation by their council in the run-up to Christmas.

Another significant ruling this week was handed down by a coroner’s court after it concluded that failures by L&Q and Ealing Council contributed to the death of an epileptic woman who fell from the balcony of her west London flat.

Following an inquest into the death of Marwo Kassim, assistant coroner Richard Furniss ruled that her death was an accident after she had a seizure.

However, the housing association and council’s failure to provide her with a ground-floor flat, despite concerns over her safety being raised for several years, was one of the reasons she died.

No ‘prevention of future death’ order has been issued to L&Q, but the landlord said it would reflect on the findings of the coroner’s report.

The Housing Ombudsman ordered Lambeth Council to pay out £13,000 in compensation after six findings of severe maladministration across three different cases.

The ombudsman said its investigation into the council in these instances had a recurring theme of an unacceptable time taken to remedy outstanding repairs, some of which were left for five years.