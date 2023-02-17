The Week in Housing: a very modern downturn

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The economic downturn threatens to be a disruptive force in the social housing sector, writes Peter Apps in this week’s round-up of the most important headlines
Good afternoon.
What impact is the economic downturn going to have on the social housing sector? Our headlines this week hinted at a few.
First, there may be opportunity. If private developers start to become nervous about the prospect of not being able to sell planned or built homes, they may look for new avenues to sell.
In prior downturns or economic hiccups, social landlords can be a first port of call.
This has happened before and is happening again if the boss of for-profit Heylo Housing is to be believed in his interview this week.
But will the traditional housing association be in any position to take advantage? Cost pressures are causing many to re-evaluate business plans, which includes reductions in appetite for new build.
There was a warning on this front from L&Q this week, which has long been one of the sector’s front-runners in terms of development, but also something of a bellwether for more difficult times.
If the traditional sector steps back, then perhaps it is associations such as Heylo that will step up. The deep pockets of their investors and the absence of cash-hungry legacy stock gives them financial freedom that the rest of the sector simply does not enjoy.
But as well as mopping up the leftovers from the private sector, will Heylo, Sage Homes, L&G Affordable Homes and the rest also start taking chunks of the social housing sector’s development programme, as rising costs and pressures from elsewhere make their plans less viable?
Certainly, this is forecast by some.
If so, then this downturn, especially if it becomes prolonged, could open the door to a reshaping of the affordable housing sector, with for-profit providers taking on a much more significant role in the financing of new social housing.
But don’t assume for-profits are entirely insulated from the effects of the downturn, particularly the difficult question of high inflation.
Investors who wanted inflation-linked returns may historically have seen the sector as a safe bet, but this is far less true in the current double-digit inflation era.
We learned this week (unsurprisingly) that most social landlords in England will increase their rents to the maximum 7% allowed by the newly imposed government rent cap.
Many are offering support to tenants who would struggle to pay these sums, but the generosity of the offer will be tested due to households being under so much financial pressure from elsewhere.
For most traditional housing associations, this same limit will apply to shared ownership, following an informal deal between the sector and the Treasury.
But this deal doesn’t apply to for-profits, which now face a choice between an eye-watering rise for their residents or a haircut on their expected income. How they approach this will be instructive about the true nature of their operating model.
Of course, any downturn also means businesses going bust, which we got a taste of this week with the collapse of contractor and developer Tolent. A big player in the North East, the collapse has left various social landlords scrambling for replacements.
One thing is clear: this is a new era and the old certainties, such as social landlords being counter-cyclical businesses that thrive in a downturn, no longer apply.
We will understand more about the new world we live in as the coming months unfold.
Quote of the week
“We’d always advise that a proper assessment of the home’s heat loss is carried out. This is so much better than the dreadful EPC system, [which is] still a key barrier for good low-carbon heating solutions in the domestic and non-domestic space.”
Guy Newey, chief executive of Energy Systems Catapult and former government advisor, shared his thoughts on decarbonisation.
Stat of the week
6,877
Number of new affordable homes developed under mayoral funding programmes in London so far this financial year – a 50% rise on last year’s figure, despite the economic gloom.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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