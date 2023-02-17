The Week in Housing: a very modern downturn

Good afternoon.

What impact is the economic downturn going to have on the social housing sector? Our headlines this week hinted at a few.

First, there may be opportunity. If private developers start to become nervous about the prospect of not being able to sell planned or built homes, they may look for new avenues to sell.

In prior downturns or economic hiccups, social landlords can be a first port of call.

This has happened before and is happening again if the boss of for-profit Heylo Housing is to be believed in his interview this week.

But will the traditional housing association be in any position to take advantage? Cost pressures are causing many to re-evaluate business plans, which includes reductions in appetite for new build.

There was a warning on this front from L&Q this week, which has long been one of the sector’s front-runners in terms of development, but also something of a bellwether for more difficult times.