A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The Week in Housing: AHP top-up, apprenticeship changes, and new cladding remediation enforcement unit #UKhousing

Gossip from the sector this week suggested that the next AHP could be as much as double the previous one. But that is an announcement for the Spending Review in June.

Behind these scenes, however, Inside Housing understands that the government is being told the top-up is not leading to the uptick in development programmes it had hoped. We reported at the end of last year that the deadline for the AHP had left builders unable to access new funding .

The latest AHP top-up follows a £500m boost announced in October, which is expected to provide 5,000 more affordable homes.

The current Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) will receive an additional £300m top-up to keep development going. The Local Authority Housing Fund will receive a £50m boost to provide council homes for people in need of better-quality temporary accommodation

The government made a flurry of announcements on housebuilding this week as it looks to regain momentum on its plans to deliver 1.5 million homes this parliament.

More than 100 sites in England have been put forward as part of the drive for the next generation of new towns. During a visit to a housing development this week, the prime minister unveiled plans for these sites, alongside funding boosts for planning, the environment and the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).

Sir Keir Starmer believes the plans will “pave the way for the largest housebuilding programme since the post-war era”.

Senior figures across the sector have largely welcomed the news. We rounded up some key responses here.

One Inside Housing columnist believes the news on the AHP cash and new towns shows some hopeful signs.

The BSR and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government revealed discussions about a dedicated unit to enforce cladding remediation.

Talk of a new unit follows previous reports that the BSR had signed off just 14% of developers’ remediation plans in 2023-24.

There were also calls last year from within the sector for the government to increase capacity at the BSR to address the significant delays to gateway application approvals.

On the issue of building safety, London Assembly members heard that confusion around second staircases and additional lifts in high-rise buildings is causing development delays across the capital.

Five MPs called for an urgent fraud investigation and independent inquiry over the “systemic failures” of the External Wall System 1 assessment process, which they said has left thousands of leaseholders in financial limbo.

Additional policy announcements by the government included Right to Manage changes for leaseholders being brought forward using secondary legislation.

Plus, it is hoped that changes to apprenticeships will encourage their take-up in the construction sector, helping the government to achieve its target of building 1.5 million homes.

This announcement came as part of National Apprenticeship Week. For which, Inside Housing spoke to an apprenticeship mentor about his role and his team of mentors who are guiding a new intake of apprentices through their first few months on the job.