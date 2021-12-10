The Week in Housing: all I want for Christmas is the truth

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Good afternoon.
It’s been a rocky week for the government, with the prime minister accused of having misled the public about a Christmas party said to have taken place at Downing Street last year.
While the potentially COVID rule-breaking party has dominated national headlines, at Inside Housing it is another story that raises many of the same questions about the government.
Yesterday I revealed that the government is being taken to court over its Everyone In policy, with lawyers accusing the government of “misleading” the public by making official statements that contradict what was happening privately. Sound familiar?
To recap, Everyone In is the name of the government-led initiative to find accommodation for rough sleepers during the pandemic. In March last year, councils were essentially told to throw out the rule book when it comes to housing eligibility and find accommodation for everyone, no matter who they were or how much it cost.
The government has been hugely commended for this response. It’s clear ministers and officials acted quickly and decisively when lockdown hit the UK in March and the result was far fewer COVID-19 deaths amongst homeless people in the UK when compared to other countries.
However, problems began to emerge when the pandemic lasted far longer than expected. As the UK went into further lockdowns in late 2020 and earlier this year, it became clear that rough sleepers were not being provided with the same level of support as during the first lockdown. Inside Housing wrote about this multiple times over the second and third lockdowns, but the response from government was always the same: Everyone In is still ongoing and we still expect councils to find accommodation for all rough sleepers.
In July this year, one day after Inside Housing revealed that councils had been told to close their Everyone In hotels, the government went so far as to publish a blog post denying “media reports” that this was the case. Two weeks later, rough sleeping minister Eddie Hughes told parliament that it was “categorically not the case” that councils had been told Everyone In was over.
We now know that, at the same time these statements were being made, the government was responding to a legal threat over its Everyone In policy. A rough sleeper who had been denied accommodation by Camden Council was accusing ministers of secretly ending the scheme without telling charities or the public. In response, the government told the claimant’s lawyers that Everyone In was “not a permanent programme”. We must now wait for the court case – scheduled for next Wednesday – to find out what the government has to say about how this comment squares with the statements being made by ministers at the time. Inside Housing plans to be there and will update readers on the details of the case.
This case is important for a couple of reasons. First, it concerns the hugely important matter of safe accommodation for everyone during the pandemic. This takes on even more significance with the threat of the Omicron variant, which could result in further restrictions. Second, it concerns the question of transparency, with ministers accused of saying one thing publicly and doing another thing privately. As Derek Bernardi, the solicitor who is representing the claimant points out, this argument is “particularly important given the current political climate”.
This week was also a pivotal one for the Grenfell inquiry, as Richard Millet and his team of QCs turned their attention to the government’s actions before the fire for the first time. On Monday, governments stretching back over a 30-year period were accused of repeated “deliberate cover-ups” of the risks of dangerous cladding. Peter Apps’ summary of what we learned during open evidence is well worth your time.
In other news, news editor Jack Simpson has published an in-depth investigation this morning that tells the tale of one block in east London’s struggle to get an EWS certificate. The story, which centres on one leaseholder’s journey trying to obtain a valid form, will chime with leaseholders across the country who have found themselves trapped in the hastily pulled together EWS system.
Lucie Heath, deputy news editor
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