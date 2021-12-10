The Week in Housing: all I want for Christmas is the truth

Good afternoon.

It’s been a rocky week for the government, with the prime minister accused of having misled the public about a Christmas party said to have taken place at Downing Street last year.

While the potentially COVID rule-breaking party has dominated national headlines, at Inside Housing it is another story that raises many of the same questions about the government.

Yesterday I revealed that the government is being taken to court over its Everyone In policy, with lawyers accusing the government of “misleading” the public by making official statements that contradict what was happening privately. Sound familiar?

To recap, Everyone In is the name of the government-led initiative to find accommodation for rough sleepers during the pandemic. In March last year, councils were essentially told to throw out the rule book when it comes to housing eligibility and find accommodation for everyone, no matter who they were or how much it cost.

The government has been hugely commended for this response. It’s clear ministers and officials acted quickly and decisively when lockdown hit the UK in March and the result was far fewer COVID-19 deaths amongst homeless people in the UK when compared to other countries.

However, problems began to emerge when the pandemic lasted far longer than expected. As the UK went into further lockdowns in late 2020 and earlier this year, it became clear that rough sleepers were not being provided with the same level of support as during the first lockdown. Inside Housing wrote about this multiple times over the second and third lockdowns, but the response from government was always the same: Everyone In is still ongoing and we still expect councils to find accommodation for all rough sleepers.