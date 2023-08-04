The Week in Housing: an insight into the sector’s financial health

Good afternoon.

Recent months have been dominated by stories about how the housing supply chain has been impacted by the current financial environment, with contractors entering administration and various players shutting down their offsite manufacturing businesses.

This week ended with the news of problems even closer to the core business of social landlords, with the story that the English regulator had made a special payment of £670,000 to support the financial position of an as-yet unnamed housing association. Expect more on this story in the weeks and months to come.

Elsewhere (and unconnected to the above story), the week bought a number of opportunities to judge the current state of the housing sector, as several major landlords published their annual financial statements.