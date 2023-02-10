The Week in Housing: another new face in the ever-changing line-up of housing ministers

“It’s hugely frustrating to see the rapid departure of yet another housing minister in the middle of both significant policy changes and uncertain market conditions,” said Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, summing up many similar sentiments.

Since then we’ve seen Stuart Andrew, Marcus Jones, Lee Rowley and Ms Frazer come and go, leading to some open criticism in the usually desperately bland “we look forward to working with you” press statements that follow a ministerial appointment.

Ms Maclean is the sixth person to hold the role inside a year since Christopher Pincher was shuffled on in February last year.

Lucy Frazer, who had the gig for 91 days, was promoted to culture secretary in the most recent government reshuffle, with Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch, replacing her in the role .

Happy new housing minister week, which over the past 12 months has become a bi-monthly event.

Of course, some of the changes in the past year were inevitable. Boris Johnson’s resignation, the interim period that followed and the implosion of Liz Truss’ short-lived reign have forced ministerial churn across the board.

But the instability in the housing minister role has deeper roots. It is four-and-a-half years since the front page of our weekly edition bemoaned the revolving door of ministers, and we’ve had eight since then.

In fact, since 2017, you could fill a football team (albeit, probably not a very good one) with housing ministers. Since 2010 there have been 15 and since 2000 there have been 23 – making the average duration in the role this century slightly below a year.

The important question is probably: does this really matter?

On one level, the response is probably not. The real strategy on housing (such that it ever exists) is set by either the Treasury or Number 10.

And since the secretary of state gained housing as an explicit part of their portfolio in 2018, the housing minister gig has become a noticeably more junior role.

It’s also worth saying that before the extreme churn of the past 12 months was a period of relative stability, with Mr Pincher housing minister for two years from 2020 to 2022. But it’s hard to say that the continuity delivered much progress.

But on a couple of other levels, it plainly does matter. The first is symbolic. Bouncing the role around rising stars with an eye on a bigger job or disposable backbenchers there to simply tick along and claim the boosted salary creates the impression that this isn’t something the government cares a great deal about.

So does the fact that whenever an under-fire prime minister needs to fill a role after the latest attempt to stamp their authority, they whisk away the latest holder of the housing brief. Priorities, priorities.