The Week in Housing: another tragic case

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Good afternoon.
There was sadly another report this week that should warrant some self-reflection across the sector.
It came just over a year after the Housing Ombudsman penned a column for Inside Housing, in which he stated that social landlords often overlook complaints of noise nuisance because of other pressures.
At the time he pointed out that when the issue does arise, it is often mishandled. Regrettably, Richard Blakeway found himself having to remind the sector again this week about the need to urgently address noise complaints after a “tragic” and “deeply distressing case”.
In this instance, Clarion had to apologise to the family of a vulnerable resident who ended his own life due to long-running mental health issues that were affected by noise nuisance.
The coroner’s inquest, highlighted by the Housing Ombudsman, found that the resident did not leave a note of intent, but there was a history of overdose by medication because of the noise issue.
There was no prevention of future deaths order made for the landlord, and it has offered its “heartfelt condolences to the family and an unreserved apology for all shortcomings” in this case. Following the judgement, Clarion said it has made a number of improvements to its services regarding how it deals with vulnerable residents and noise nuisance.
For the sake of Clarion residents, I really hope they start to see improvements.
What puzzles me is that if landlords are constantly in a state of reviewing their policies and improving services for the better after repeated failures, why do maladministration findings continue with such frequency? And not just continue, but actually increased by 323% in the past year.
Something else I don’t quite understand this week is the decision of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) to remove powers from its tenant representative body after a vote.
RBH said the move was done in a bid to become compliant for governance after it was downgraded by the English regulator last year. The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) made the finding the month after the inquest into two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s death, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat.
The body, which is made up of tenants and RBH staff, will no longer be able to appoint board members, approve the landlord’s corporate strategy, or approve board members’ and the executive team’s pay. But it will have a new power to conduct three scrutiny reviews per year.
Unless I’m missing something, the direction of travel of late has been one of listening to tenants more often, including them in decision-making and giving them more of a voice. It’s no wonder then that a number of tenants, councillors and the local MP have written to the RSH as they “believe that this [decision] goes against the mutual co-operative of RBH”.
The chair of RBH said one of the lessons learned from their review following Awaab’s death was that “our governance framework was too complicated”. I look forward to hearing the regulator’s response.
In other news, Inside Housing was at a hearing recently to report on an interesting case that involved a disbarred barrister being sentenced to nine months in jail after she was found to have stolen money from a housing association tenant.
Notting Hill Genesis said it brought the case to protect its tenants. However Katrina McCarthy, who was sentenced in her absence, said after the hearing that the case was an attempt to silence and slander her for helping people being “victimised by the establishment”.
There was also a timely release by Housemark on Tuesday that goes some way to explain the recent flurry of merger activity. New research by the data firm found that annual income was less than interest payments for one in three housing associations across England in 2022-23.
It follows then that one London landlord that is currently in merger talks with Places for People (PfP) was hit with a credit downgrade. Origin Housing, which will become a subsidiary of PfP if the merger goes ahead, said it is “disappointed” after being hit with a credit downgrade.
There was actually a flurry of ratings agency activity over the past few days. Riverside and GreenSquareAccord were handed credit downgrades as the challenging economic conditions continue to affect some landlords.
While some landlords saw negative action, Moody’s also affirmed the ratings for 33 housing associations and moved their outlook to stable.
In case you missed it, Inside Housing published an investigation that looked at the new requirements which mean senior housing managers and executives will need to achieve housing qualifications. This survey of housing associations found out how many staff need to be trained.
There was some good news for staff this week as one large South of England-based landlord reported it had closed its median gender pay gap from 13.5% to 0%.
However, a number of issues have arisen that are likely to cause staff problems going forward. First off, for-profit registered providers are not classified as a housing provider under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. This means employees at a for-profit provider are unable to use the powers under the act designed to tackle anti-social behaviour and instead have to rely on partner organisations.
Another issue was highlighted at Devonshires’ conference on the Building Safety Act that took place on Monday. Lee Russell, a partner at the law firm, outlined the new complaint process and procedure landlords must create and follow if they are the principal accountable person (PAP) for high-risk buildings.
A PAP, introduced through new regulations, is the single entity that takes overall responsibility for the management of risks in high-rise buildings.
Mr Russell said: “This is a separate complaint policy and procedure that you’ll have to have in place if you are the principal accountable person for your high-risk buildings.
“And it’s important to recognise right at the outset that this is a different complaint processing procedure than your organisations already manage internally.”
I think it’s safe to say that residents in the capital find themselves at the sharp end of the housing crisis. The latest data showed the largest quarterly increase in people forced to sleep rough in London since the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not surprising then that a new study revealed that over three-quarters of young Londoners believe that the government is failing on affordable housing delivery. The data also found that a total of 67% would vote for a candidate at the next election promoting more housing delivery, regardless of their political stance.
The research should give the mayor of London something to think about. Last month Sadiq Khan spent some of his time attacking the government for missing its delivery and funding targets for affordable homes. He even called for a reported underspend to be reallocated to the capital.
However, the London Assembly’s own figures, published on this week, revealed that less than half of the homes started in London in the past eight years under the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) have been completed. Of the 116,782 starts under the AHP 2016-23, 55,027 homes were completed, the London Assembly annual Affordable Housing Monitor report showed.
The report said that the London mayor “does not have a target” for when the remaining 61,755 homes will be completed. However, the report quoted Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, who said the “vast majority” are forecast to complete by 2029.
I dread to think how much private rents will be at that point – that’s if I can survive living in London until the end of this decade.
Have a great weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, deputy news editor
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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