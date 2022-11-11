The Week in Housing: are social landlords getting any better?

Good afternoon.

The past two years have put social housing landlords in the spotlight like never before.

From thousands of leaseholders bemoaning the actions of their housing associations in relation to the building safety crisis, to the ITV News investigation that exposed poor housing management and repairs services for many social housing tenants, the scrutiny has been unprecedented.

Speak to anyone in the sector and they will say all of this has had an impact on how their organisations act. They will say it has brought a sharper focus on these issues and caused them to reflect on repairs services, the size of housing officer patches and, most importantly, how they can better communicate with tenants.

But has this change in attitude led to a change on the ground yet?