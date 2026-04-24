The Week in Housing: four arrested in SFO probe, MPs call for mandatory TA inspections, and new survey reveals anti-immigration misinformation #UKhousing

MPs have called for mandatory inspections of TA by councils after hearing evidence about deteriorating conditions in properties used for temporary housing.

The dire state of temporary accommodation (TA) was also in the news. For the first time, data revealed a link between stillbirths and TA , with housing situation listed as a contributing factor in more than 100 deaths of children.

Arguably this week’s biggest story saw four people arrested in raids by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to investigations into companies delivering ECO4 contracts. The SFO is investigating allegations the companies were involved in “a sophisticated conspiracy” in which they submitted claims for work that did not take place.

The call for a better inspection regime came as the impact of Awaab’s Law was being further seen across the sector, with landlords reporting an increase in emergency hazards according to the latest Housemark data.

In further worrying news for those unable to find secure housing, it was revealed that rising numbers of care leavers died in the last financial year, with these groups facing an increased risk of homelessness and a lack of support from social workers. In response, the government described the findings as “horrifying” and launched a review into support for care leavers.

Meanwhile, new research has revealed that the use of illegal – or unregistered – children’s homes has grown by nearly four times in the past four years, in a further sign that local authority resources are coming under pressure.

Exclusive research from Inside Housing revealed the true scale of misinformation related to immigration and social housing allocations, and the toll it is taking on staff and tenants. More than two-thirds of staff said they had encountered factually inaccurate information.

Almost a year after the consultation on supported housing regulation closed, the sector finally has some clarity on how the new licensing regime will be implemented. Inside Housing has five key takeaways from the government’s response.

On the development front, Homes England struck a deal with house builder Vistry to build 1,000 new homes in Cambridgeshire, while Abri laid out its plans to build 20,000 homes over the next decade. And in the Midlands, Platform Housing Group recorded its highest new home completion figures in five years.