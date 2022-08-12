The Week in Housing: as London heats up, its housing market cools

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
While most of London has been heating up as temperatures hit well above 30°C in some areas, there is one thing in the capital that seems to be cooling down: housing sales.
We had two stories this week that seemed to indicate that the appetite for private sale and shared ownership homes being offered by London’s largest housing associations might not be as attractive as they once were.
On Wednesday it was revealed that L&Q currently has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes on its books. Arguably even more worrying is the fact that 343 were still unsold after six months and 100 of these were still unsold a year after being built.
So are we moving back to the 2019-20 wobble where providers in London sat with hundreds of homes unsold for months and the cross-subsidy model that had supported them for so long was under pressure?
L&Q doesn’t seem to be too concerned. Commenting on the large number of unsold homes, Martin Watts, director of treasury at L&Q, pointed out that 30% of the homes had been held for under a month and that sales demand, including for shared ownership, remained strong.
But the numbers don’t always lie and this has been steadily creeping since the start of the year. There are two pressures here, though. On the other side of the coin, market sale and shared ownership homes might not only be becoming less attractive to buyers, but also less deliverable to housing associations.
Metropolitan Thames Valley posted its results this week, which showed a 75% decrease in the number of outright sales made, while sales revenue fell from £65m last year to just £17m this year.
For Metropolitan Thames Valley, the dramatic cut in homes was due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed the construction of new homes on sites.
As more and more accounts appear, and similar themes start to come out, could we being seeing a downward trend?
Elsewhere, we published the first in a series of pieces looking at the problem of exempt accommodation in Birmingham.The number of exempt properties has uniquely ballooned in the UK’s second city in the past eight years, up from 3,000 to nearly 22,000.
As the number has grown, instances of poor housing have become more abundant. Among some of the more shocking stories was the account of tenants who had to put up with a waste water pipe spilling into their garden for weeks before it was eventually fixed.
You can read the full piece here. And watch out for more next week.
Finally, there was also news on the Greater London Authority’s ‘Right to Buy-back’ scheme.
According to the mayor’s office, more than 1,500 Right to Buy homes have been returned to local authority ownership since the scheme was launched in 2021. The Greater London Authority has spent £152m to pay for this, with £85m coming from the Affordable Homes Programme.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
How Birmingham became the centre of a supported housing controversy
L&Q has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes, trading update reveals
How to reshape the landlord-tenant relationship
New GMHP chair Charlie Norman: ‘We do things differently in Manchester’
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Week in Housing round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories