The Week in Housing: as London heats up, its housing market cools

Good afternoon.

While most of London has been heating up as temperatures hit well above 30°C in some areas, there is one thing in the capital that seems to be cooling down: housing sales.

We had two stories this week that seemed to indicate that the appetite for private sale and shared ownership homes being offered by London’s largest housing associations might not be as attractive as they once were.

On Wednesday it was revealed that L&Q currently has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes on its books. Arguably even more worrying is the fact that 343 were still unsold after six months and 100 of these were still unsold a year after being built.

So are we moving back to the 2019-20 wobble where providers in London sat with hundreds of homes unsold for months and the cross-subsidy model that had supported them for so long was under pressure?