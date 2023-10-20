The Week in Housing: ‘Asleep at the wheel’

Good afternoon.

It has been more than four years since a fire ripped through a retirement village in Crewe in August 2019.

The Beechmere development was built using a timber-frame structure, which was almost completely destroyed in the fire. More than 150 residents lost their homes and possessions; while none were injured, the fire service said the impact on their lives “has been significant”.

Inside Housing attended a hearing at Warrington Magistrates Court this week to hear that Your Housing Group pleaded not guilty in relation to the fire.

The housing association was one of six organisations that appeared, charged with fire safety offences. Of these, three companies entered not guilty pleas and the remaining firms gave no indication of a plea.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service brought a series of charges under fire safety legislation, following its investigation into fire.

The magistrate warned that the “complexities” of the case means that the trial could last up to 12 weeks. Inside Housing will be following the case when it returns to Chester Crown Court on 14 November.

Another big story this week was the news that Places for People and Origin Housing have begun merger talks.

The tie-up will see Origin become a subsidiary of the much larger 230,000-home landlord, which posted a post-tax surplus of £91.3m in the last financial year.