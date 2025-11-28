The Week in Housing: Autumn Budget reaction, new details on Homes England’s funding approach and Inside Housing expands coverage

Good afternoon.

The chancellor delivered the delayed Autumn Budget on Wednesday. Despite additional welfare spending and cuts to energy bills to provide relief for many in social housing, some in the sector believe Rachel Reeves could have done more.

We rounded up the sector’s reaction here, but in short, the consensus was that the Budget was “meaningful, disappointing” and a “missed opportunity”.

It seemed that even the Office for Budget Responsibility had become impatient waiting for the Budget as it accidentally published its response to the fiscal statement well before Ms Reeves stood in the House of Commons to deliver it. This error sent the Commons into disarray, but the chancellor eventually rallied to set out a £26bn package of tax rises that she hopes will plug the multibillion-pound gap in the Treasury’s finances.

We have the six key takeaways from the Budget here.

In a busy week, Inside Housing launched Inside Housing Living, an online publication covering institutionally funded housing.

The site launched with an exclusive survey tracking the progress and pipelines of the Fastest-Growing For-Profits 2025.