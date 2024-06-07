The Week in Housing: backing for Build Social and a reminder of the housing challenges the new government will face

Good afternoon.

In the run up to the election, Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign has been calling on political parties to commit to building substantial numbers of homes for social rent in their manifestos.

This week, both the Liberal Democrats and Green Party backed that campaign, and talked about some of their own housing plans. Hopefully their example will help prompt a debate about numbers and need, and not just warm words about social housing during the rest of the campaign.

Our interview with Julie James, the Welsh government’s cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, also saw her recommit to the country’s 20,000 home social rent target, saying it will be “touch and go, but we’ll still make it”.

Ms James also backed Build Social, which called for the Welsh government to deliver on 4,000 homes a year (effectively its existing target), saying: “I absolutely support this campaign.”

Delivery obviously rests on a number of factors, and this week Community Housing Cymru called on the Welsh government to agree a multi-year rent settlement with the sector during a Local Government and Housing Committee meeting.