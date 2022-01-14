The Week in Housing: bills, bills, (social housing) bills

In truth, the building safety plans and the Social Housing Bill are linked. The latter was even nodded to in Mr Gove’s speech.

If you were busy reading all our articles about the plans, you’d be forgiven for missing another big story in Inside Housing this week. Just an hour before Mr Gove’s speech we reported that the government was intending to accelerate the publication of the Social Housing Bill , with a March date being earmarked.

Michael Gove’s building safety plans understandably not only dominated the pages of Inside Housing, but also those of the national newspapers. Speaking on Monday, the housing secretary outlined his proposals to fix the crisis and ensure nobody living in a block above 11 metres tall pays a penny towards recladding costs.

If you have been following Inside Housing’s coverage this week, you will have seen that it has been heavily dominated by one subject.

The genesis of both is the Grenfell Tower fire. The tragedy uncovered systemic issues with building safety across the country, which has resulted in tens of thousands of blocks needing work, and a complete overhaul of building regulation.

But Grenfell also revealed that residents had been raising concerns for years, and that these had been repeatedly ignored by the block’s management for years. This was uncovered in the days after the fire, in the now infamous Grenfell Action Blog blog by residents Edward Daffarn and Francis O’Connor.

It was clear that changes needed to be made to prevent situations like this from happening again, and to ensure that social housing residents were protected and heard.

In the months after the fire, Sajid Javid, housing secretary at the time, addressed the issue and said that “successive governments” had not taken social housing “seriously”, and that “a top-to-bottom review” was needed.

The need for this has been revealed to be even more pressing as the Grenfell Inquiry has brought into sharp focus the dismissive, and at some points insulting, way in which Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation treated residents with relevant concerns, which were vindicated by the fire.

The travesty has been just how long this change has taken.

The delay cannot be fully blamed on the government. I’m sure if a global pandemic hadn’t happened, we would have seen the legislation by now.

However, that is not the full reason. A green paper was published in August 2018. We then had to wait until November 2020 for a white paper. If the paper does come as aimed for by the government in March, that will be a 15-month gap since the white paper, and a nearly three-and-a-half-year gap since the green paper.