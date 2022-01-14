The Week in Housing: bills, bills, (social housing) bills

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Good afternoon,
If you have been following Inside Housing’s coverage this week, you will have seen that it has been heavily dominated by one subject.
Michael Gove’s building safety plans understandably not only dominated the pages of Inside Housing, but also those of the national newspapers. Speaking on Monday, the housing secretary outlined his proposals to fix the crisis and ensure nobody living in a block above 11 metres tall pays a penny towards recladding costs.
If you were busy reading all our articles about the plans, you’d be forgiven for missing another big story in Inside Housing this week. Just an hour before Mr Gove’s speech we reported that the government was intending to accelerate the publication of the Social Housing Bill, with a March date being earmarked.
In truth, the building safety plans and the Social Housing Bill are linked. The latter was even nodded to in Mr Gove’s speech.
The genesis of both is the Grenfell Tower fire. The tragedy uncovered systemic issues with building safety across the country, which has resulted in tens of thousands of blocks needing work, and a complete overhaul of building regulation.
But Grenfell also revealed that residents had been raising concerns for years, and that these had been repeatedly ignored by the block’s management for years. This was uncovered in the days after the fire, in the now infamous Grenfell Action Blog blog by residents Edward Daffarn and Francis O’Connor.
It was clear that changes needed to be made to prevent situations like this from happening again, and to ensure that social housing residents were protected and heard.
In the months after the fire, Sajid Javid, housing secretary at the time, addressed the issue and said that “successive governments” had not taken social housing “seriously”, and that “a top-to-bottom review” was needed.
The need for this has been revealed to be even more pressing as the Grenfell Inquiry has brought into sharp focus the dismissive, and at some points insulting, way in which Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation treated residents with relevant concerns, which were vindicated by the fire.
The travesty has been just how long this change has taken.
The delay cannot be fully blamed on the government. I’m sure if a global pandemic hadn’t happened, we would have seen the legislation by now.
However, that is not the full reason. A green paper was published in August 2018. We then had to wait until November 2020 for a white paper. If the paper does come as aimed for by the government in March, that will be a 15-month gap since the white paper, and a nearly three-and-a-half-year gap since the green paper.
The proposals that are likely to be put in legislation are significant and promise to help the situation. A regulator that looks at consumer standards is the key thing, with landlords now being marked on performance in areas such as safety and disrepair.
The fact that this isn’t the case is something I have always been miffed about. I remember the early days of my time at Inside Housing thinking: “Right, so the sector has a regulator, but this regulator doesn’t actually look into the quality of social housing. How strange.”
It will also beef up the Housing Ombudsman, make it easier for residents to make complaints and potentially incorporate new Freedom of Information-style transparency for housing associations.
You can see a full rundown of the proposals here.
It is positive that Mr Gove is now seeing the importance of getting this written into law, and legislation is needed. While you would expect an event like Grenfell to make the industry completely reassess and change its operations, this hasn’t happened everywhere.
The ITV investigations into social housing show that some of the attitudes towards tenants remain similar to how those held before Grenfell. While many have been nudged into better practice following the disaster, it would seem that the sector needs the big push of legislation to make sure that more organisations embrace change and that the lives of tenants are improved.
Inside Housing has published a number of pieces around the building safety changes this week. On Monday we gave a full run-down of Michael Gove’s changes and what they mean. Then a comment piece from deputy editor Peter Apps highlighted the holes in the government’s plans.
We have also been publishing stories and updates on who the government will prioritise with its protections and an outline of Mr Gove’s battle with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ permanent secretary in getting extra waking watch cash.
Would also like to draw your eye to Grainne Cuffe’s story yesterday regarding Ballymore’s Cuba Street tower plan. Grainne was the first to reveal that the renowned developer had withdrawn its planning application just hours before it was being presented to Tower Hamlets Council after the London Fire Brigade raised serious concerns over a design that included just one staircase in the 51-storey block.
Jack Simpson, news editor
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