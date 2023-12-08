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Good afternoon.
In what can only be considered a blow to the government’s new building safety regime, Inside Housing revealed that the man currently heading up the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) will continue in his role after the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was unable to recruit a new chief inspector of buildings.
Philip White took up the post of director of building safety at the HSE on an interim basis in April after the sudden exit of Peter Baker.
Mr Baker, a 38-year veteran of the HSE, had the chief inspector of buildings title at the BSR and was seen as a key figure in overseeing the post-Grenfell safety regime.
However, Mr White will not have that title and the HSE has not ruled out trying again to recruit a chief inspector of buildings in future.
The inability to recruit for the chief inspector role comes at a time when the BSR is aiming to check 40% of “higher-risk” blocks by April 2026, and has warned that it will take action if work to remove dangerous cladding has not started.
Merger activity continued apace as one tie-up was completed and four other associations revealed that they were in discussions.
Shepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA) became a subsidiary of The Guinness Partnership to form a new 70,000-home group after their plan to come together was completed.
In Wales, Coastal Housing Group announced that it had entered merger talks with RHA Wales, in a move that hopes to improve the quality of existing stock and services by combining resources and expertise.
At the same time, Melin Homes and Newport City Homes are also exploring a merger that would create a 15,000-home association.
Another indicator of the sector’s financial health and attractiveness came from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), which reported a slowdown in the number of for-profit provider applications due to market conditions, as none have been registered in 2023.
Since a peak in 2020 when there were 42 applications to become a for-profit registered provider, there have been 24 applications this year and 17 in 2022.
Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the RSH, told Inside Housing that he believed the fewer applications were “largely a reflection of market conditions”.
He said: “A lot of the for-profit business models are predicated on the Section 106 units pipeline coming through. And obviously the volume house builders are retrenching, so there are fewer 106 properties around. I’m just not sure the market is presenting the opportunities that the for-profits need to keep growing.”
Despite there being fewer Section 106 opportunities for new entrants to the sector, the latest government data shows that of all affordable homes delivered in 2022-23, 47% were funded through Section 106 agreements, compared with 44% in the previous year.
There were a number of evidence sessions this week, with those across the sector sharing their views on the viability of modern methods of construction (MMC), and another on shared ownership.
A large housing association developer said it is not commissioning Category 1 modular homes, as the costs are not “workable” and could be up to 50% more than traditional projects.
Giving evidence to the House of Lords Built Environment Committee inquiry into MMC, Katie Gilmartin revealed that Platform had no Category 1 volumetric homes in its current development programme.
Ms Gilmartin, head of business development and innovation at the 48,000-home group, said the reason was that the landlord had not “found an opportunity that’s viable”.
While there is some dispute in the sector about the viability of MMC, a Freedom of Information release revealed that Homes England has funded the delivery of 6,409 modular homes in the past three years through the continuous market engagement route.
On shared ownership, the boss of the UK’s largest landlord has told MPs that providers of shared ownership “need to be clear about what they’re selling”.
Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, was giving evidence this week as part of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s inquiry into the product.
Ms Miller said: “The trick to [shared ownership] is being absolutely clear at the outset what the product is that you’re selling and making sure that the buyer understands that.”
However, the inquiry follows a report by the Shared Ownership Resources platform, launched by former shared owner Sue Phillips, and looked into the longer-term experience of buying a home under the model.
While giving her evidence, Ms Phillips highlighted a decision by the advertising watchdog in September last year that upheld two of three complaints of misleading advertising related to shared ownership.
Ms Phillips told MPs that there was not enough data on staircasing and affordability and that it can often become more expensive than buying a home on the open market due to the cost of staircasing.
A lack of transparency around the setting of service charges for shared owners was also raised during the session. In a timely intervention, the Housing Ombudsman has set out what it expects from landlords in the administration of service charges.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The cost of living crisis and rising charges mean this is one of the most complex and contentious areas we look at, and where there can be a significant breakdown in relationships.
“Landlords must use this report as an opportunity to focus on what good complaint-handling looks like on charges to provide greater transparency and better communication customer service.”
In addition, Mr Blakeway ordered a London council to pay out £1,500 in compensation to a resident after it failed to resolve a roof leak for more than three years.
He said Hackney Council had caused “substantial distress” to the leaseholder and her vulnerable children.
With the current economic environment leaving private renters with above-inflation hikes and high interest rates making homeownership nothing but a dream for most people, Inside Housing visited a homelessness charity to find out about the pilot it has launched for independent living flats for 18 to 24-year-olds.
This £3.9m project is a showcase for Centrepoint, which is trying to raise £30m in donations to build 300 independent living flats on this model by 2026. It wants the model to be picked up by other housing providers, and worked into government policy.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, deputy news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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