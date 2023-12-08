Good afternoon.

In what can only be considered a blow to the government’s new building safety regime, Inside Housing revealed that the man currently heading up the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) will continue in his role after the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was unable to recruit a new chief inspector of buildings.

Philip White took up the post of director of building safety at the HSE on an interim basis in April after the sudden exit of Peter Baker.

Mr Baker, a 38-year veteran of the HSE, had the chief inspector of buildings title at the BSR and was seen as a key figure in overseeing the post-Grenfell safety regime.

However, Mr White will not have that title and the HSE has not ruled out trying again to recruit a chief inspector of buildings in future.

The inability to recruit for the chief inspector role comes at a time when the BSR is aiming to check 40% of “higher-risk” blocks by April 2026, and has warned that it will take action if work to remove dangerous cladding has not started.

Merger activity continued apace as one tie-up was completed and four other associations revealed that they were in discussions.

Shepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA) became a subsidiary of The Guinness Partnership to form a new 70,000-home group after their plan to come together was completed.

In Wales, Coastal Housing Group announced that it had entered merger talks with RHA Wales, in a move that hopes to improve the quality of existing stock and services by combining resources and expertise.

At the same time, Melin Homes and Newport City Homes are also exploring a merger that would create a 15,000-home association.