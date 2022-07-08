The Week in Housing: Bye Bye Gove

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Good afternoon,
Well, that is it. After 10 months, the housing secretary has gone.
In a sea of resignations on Wednesday, one sacking stood out, with Michael Gove the victim.
But it was not only in Westminster that the sacking caused shockwaves; the housing sector was also left confused by what Mr Gove’s removal meant.
Whether you agree with his policies or not, it is hard not to argue that Mr Gove got a lot done.
From progress on the building safety crisis, to reforming Robert Jenrick’s planning proposals, to pushing through the publication of the much-delayed Social Housing Regulation Bill, it’s been one of the busier periods covering housing policy.
For those who can’t remember what happened in the past 10 months, Lucie Heath and I pulled together an analysis assessing Mr Gove’s time in charge of housing.
His replacement, Greg Clark, returns to the department after five years away. Whether he will remain in the role for as long as his year-long stint last time around seems highly unlikely.
But Mr Gove was not the only exit this week. Jumping rather than being pushed, Stuart Andrew secured the record for the shortest stint as housing minister in the past 25 years, stepping down after 148 days.
Despite declaring in an (unpublished) interview with Inside Housing last Wednesday that he hoped to be in the role for a long time because he was “absolutely loving the job”, Mr Andrew followed many of his colleagues in declaring he had no other choice but to resign.
His replacement was named this morning, with Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones taking the mantle.
That makes him the 21st housing minister since 1997. If you want the full debrief on the other 20, we have pulled together this timeline of housing ministers here.
The other big story of the week was the sad news of a terrible explosion at a housing development in Bedford. The blast and fire resulted in the confirmed death of one person, while three people were taken to hospital with injuries. Worryingly, the police has said that some residents remain unaccounted for and there was a possibility that there could be more fatalities.
Senior reporter Grainne Cuffe has been following developments and has now had it confirmed that the explosion wasn’t from a mains gas supply.
Elsewhere, on Thursday morning our chief reporter Stephen Delahunty published a story revealing that for-profit provider Heylo Housing had decided against paying dividends and was concerned about a potential breach of asset cover ratio.
Later in the morning we would also receive a notification from the Regulator of Social Housing that it had placed Heylo Housing on its gradings under review list and was investigating a matter that could affect Heylo’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
Quote of the week
“It is appalling and unacceptable that any resident should live with a serious problem with their home for eight years. The prolonged distress and disruption could have been avoided.”
Richard Blakeway, the Housing Ombudsman, reflects on a severe maladministration case against Shepherds Bush Housing Group, in which a resident waited the best part of a decade to get a leak fixed.
Stat of the week
113 MPs who have properties that generate income of £10,000 or more annually, according to a new study by Transparency International UK. The full report by Inside Housing can be read here.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news & investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Ombudsman makes maladministration finding against landlord that took eight years to solve roof leak
The government should reconsider grant rates due to ‘massive inflation’, says London mayor
Gove gone: a breakdown of the former housing secretary’s 10 months in charge
More than 100 MPs earn a ‘significant’ income from renting out properties, research finds
No dividend payments at for-profit RP after concerns raised about potential breach of asset coverage ratio
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