The Week in Housing: Bye Bye Gove

Good afternoon,

Well, that is it. After 10 months, the housing secretary has gone.

In a sea of resignations on Wednesday, one sacking stood out, with Michael Gove the victim.

But it was not only in Westminster that the sacking caused shockwaves; the housing sector was also left confused by what Mr Gove’s removal meant.

Whether you agree with his policies or not, it is hard not to argue that Mr Gove got a lot done.

From progress on the building safety crisis, to reforming Robert Jenrick’s planning proposals, to pushing through the publication of the much-delayed Social Housing Regulation Bill, it’s been one of the busier periods covering housing policy.

For those who can’t remember what happened in the past 10 months, Lucie Heath and I pulled together an analysis assessing Mr Gove’s time in charge of housing.