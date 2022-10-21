The Week in Housing: changing the bill

While the eyes of the country were on Westminster last week, it’s probably fair to say that most of them weren’t trained on a committee room in the House of Lords where the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill was undergoing its report stage.

The bill is a major piece of legislation for this sector and the consequences of some small tweaks this week should not be missed.

Under pressure from bereaved and survivors from the Grenfell Tower fire to go further on two issues – professionalisation and inspections – the government has tabled two amendments.