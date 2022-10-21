The Week in Housing: changing the bill

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While the eyes of the country were on Westminster last week, it’s probably fair to say that most of them weren’t trained on a committee room in the House of Lords where the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill was undergoing its report stage.
The bill is a major piece of legislation for this sector and the consequences of some small tweaks this week should not be missed.
Under pressure from bereaved and survivors from the Grenfell Tower fire to go further on two issues – professionalisation and inspections – the government has tabled two amendments.
The first will require social landlords to ensure that all their staff up to senior management have the right skills, experience and knowledge to deliver a high-quality service for residents. And the English regulator will be required to lay out details on how often it inspects the conditions of social landlords’ properties.
Bereaved and survivors want further amendments: asking for professional qualifications to be mandated in the sector over time and the requirement for a formal inspection regime to be imposed on the regulator by law.
This is all part of their mission to ensure that what they felt was poor treatment at the hands of their landlord, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and its managing body, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, is not repeated elsewhere.
Whether their tougher amendments get through or not (and it remains possible that they will when the bill returns to the commons), the changes add a new layer to the reform the bill will bring about. The landlords that cope best with these new requirements around competency will be the ones that start preparing now.
What of the wider Westminster turmoil? The departure of the prime minister and the likely appointment of a new housing ministerial team will add to the sense of drift at a time when key decisions – most notably the proposed rent cap – loom large.
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt is apparently running the show while we wait for a replacement. His fiscal statement on 31 October will still go ahead – lest a delay spook the already jittery markets.
His determination to make short-term cuts to public spending should have everyone who cares about social housing afraid. The budget could prove something of a fright night, with the rent cap decision outstanding and key strands of social housing funding not nailed down.
Amid the chaotic environment, the sector must continue to find a way to make its case for its slice of the pie and the benefits that come from investing in it.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
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