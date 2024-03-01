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Good afternoon.
It’s been a week in which an investigation was launched into information-sharing between the UK’s major house builders, new research pointed out the economic case for social housing and the English regulator set out its expectations on consumer standards.
Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), told Inside Housing there were “too many landlords” with out-of-date stock information and that the majority will miss out on a top grade for the new consumer standards.
The first judgements under the regulator’s new inspection regime are expected this summer, but most landlords have some “distance to travel” to comply with the standards. “I think the sector has got a way to go to be quite honest,” Mr Walters stated.
His comments come as the RSH published a raft of documents confirming how the new regime will operate. Under the new post-Grenfell system, housing associations and councils will be inspected every four years over the newly revised consumer standards, which cover the condition of homes and how they treat tenants.
For house builders, the Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into the eight biggest firms after it found evidence that some developers may be sharing commercially sensitive information.
The competition watchdog will seek to determine whether the country’s largest house builders have broken the Competition Act 1998 by sharing information with their competitors to influence the build-out of sites and the price of new homes.
Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry will be subject to the investigation.
With that probe under way, new research reiterated why investing in social housing could add billions of pounds to the economy. Commissioned by Shelter and the National Housing Federation, the report found that investment would generate £12bn profit to the taxpayer.
The research revealed that building 90,000 social homes per year would generate £51.2bn net (£86.5bn gross) of economic and social benefits over 30 years. It also demonstrated that within three years, building the homes would break even and return £37.8bn back to the economy, largely by boosting the construction industry.
There was an interesting High Court decision that confirmed an East Sussex council is able exclude people with disabilities that may contribute to anti-social behaviour (ASB) from social housing.
However, the court did acknowledge that there is very little publicly available evidence linking neuropsychiatric disabilities and housing-related ASB, and that no data has been collected by the government on this issue.
Concerns with building safety in the Olympic Village rumble on as Newham Council issued an improvement notice to East Village Management Limited outlining the “necessary enhancements” needed to ensure a block in the complex meets current safety standards.
Inside Housing understands that the block in question, Titian Heights, is not covered by the first-tier tribunal ruling from January, which ordered Stratford Village Development Partnership and its parent company Get Living to pay £18m to make five of the 66 blocks in East Village safe. Get Living has appealed this ruling.
Safety concerns also persist at a high-profile tower block in Bristol, after a fire expert told Inside Housing that “too much is being assumed” in the surveys on Barton House, despite residents being told it is safe to return.
The worry continues as residents of Barton House have been returning, some reluctantly, after Bristol City Council said that surveys, as well as assurance from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, meant it was “safe” for them to go back.
Around 400 residents of the 98-flat building, which is Bristol’s oldest tower block, were forced to leave in November after a survey found “major structural faults”.
The Green Party’s former leader added to pressure on the government by calling for “urgent action” over the impending building inspector crisis amid fears that construction work could “grind to a halt”.
Siân Berry, who is currently a member of the London Assembly, has written to housing minister Lee Rowley, calling on him to intervene to stop councils hitting a “cliff edge” and being forced to reduce building inspection services.
Building inspectors have to register with the Building Safety Regulator by 6 April as part of the Building Safety Act, which was introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire. However, concerns have been raised that a “significant number” will miss the deadline, leading to chaos.
Some disarray is to be expected over the Renters (Reform) Bill, but charities and sector bodies have urged the government to resist any attempt to weaken the legislation after reports that dozens of Conservative MPs may oppose the legislation.
The concern was raised after a number of media outlets reported that as many as 50 Conservative MPs, some of whom are landlords, have expressed opposition to the bill unless there are concessions. These amendments include putting it in law that the ban on no-fault evictions could not be implemented until an assessment of its impact on the courts had been published by the justice secretary.
Other draft amendments include requiring renters to live in a property for a minimum of four months before they can give notice to end their tenancy, and allowing “hearsay” evidence in eviction claims for anti-social behaviour.
Any delay is likely to be met with condemnation from the sector as the latest annual figures showed that the number of rough sleepers on a single night in autumn last year rose 27% year on year to 3,898.
It’s a number that has more than doubled since the snapshot approach was adopted, and throws into doubt a 2019 manifesto pledge by the Conservative Party to end “the blight of rough sleeping by the end of the next parliament”.
It comes as councils have sounded the alarm about the amount they are spending on dealing with homelessness as many struggle to balance their books. In London alone, local authorities were spending around £90m a month on temporary accommodation.
Dealing with the crisis has led to many councils declaring a housing emergency, as Eastbourne Borough Council in East Sussex did this week. It revealed that 49p in every £1 collected by the council is now spent on temporary accommodation.
In a bid to alleviate some of this pressure, one council is now making private rented sector offers to all homeless households with the aim of reducing its reliance on temporary accommodation.
Ahead of next week’s much-anticipated Spring Budget, the housing secretary has got himself into a spot of bother with parliament’s standards watchdog after he failed to register VIP hospitality at a football match with Conservative donor David Meller.
Michael Gove should know better by now – he’s never going to be entertained at a Queens Park Rangers game.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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