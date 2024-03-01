Good afternoon.

It’s been a week in which an investigation was launched into information-sharing between the UK’s major house builders, new research pointed out the economic case for social housing and the English regulator set out its expectations on consumer standards.

Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), told Inside Housing there were “too many landlords” with out-of-date stock information and that the majority will miss out on a top grade for the new consumer standards.

The first judgements under the regulator’s new inspection regime are expected this summer, but most landlords have some “distance to travel” to comply with the standards. “I think the sector has got a way to go to be quite honest,” Mr Walters stated.

His comments come as the RSH published a raft of documents confirming how the new regime will operate. Under the new post-Grenfell system, housing associations and councils will be inspected every four years over the newly revised consumer standards, which cover the condition of homes and how they treat tenants.

For house builders, the Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into the eight biggest firms after it found evidence that some developers may be sharing commercially sensitive information.

The competition watchdog will seek to determine whether the country’s largest house builders have broken the Competition Act 1998 by sharing information with their competitors to influence the build-out of sites and the price of new homes.

Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry will be subject to the investigation.