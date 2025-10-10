The Week in Housing: Conservative conference promises, house-buying reforms and Welsh legal case concludes

Good afternoon.

Following the Labour Party Conference, the Conservatives replaced red bucket hats with blue hard hats as part of their presentational pitch to the sector this week.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch closed the party’s conference with a promise to abolish stamp duty the next time the party is in power. She said the “housing market is not working as it should” and that the “big barrier that keeps getting in the way” is stamp duty.

Ms Badenoch’s proposal to abolish the tax was immediately welcomed by a major later living provider.

The pledge came after shadow housing secretary James Cleverly said at the conference that current affordable housing targets are so high they “prevent anything from getting built”.