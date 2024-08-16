The Week in Housing: consumer inspections continue, EPC C target set and good news for SHPS #UKhousing

The government confirmed that landlords will have to meet an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C by 2030, pledging to work with social housing providers to meet the goal.

The first four social landlords that failed the new consumer standards were revealed in July , with a further four announced earlier this month.

Results from the initial round of inspections, covering two social landlords, were published in late July .

Wednesday’s second wave of judgements featured eight registered providers, many of which maintained their governance and viability grades. All were given either C1 or C2 ratings.

Our story on the outcomes of the Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer regime inspection programme continues to be one of the most read articles of the week.

There was good news for the Social Housing Pension Scheme. Its deficit has dropped by £870m since its previous valuation, falling to its lowest level since 2008.

This equates to a reduction in the deficit of more than 55%, taking it from £1.6bn to £690m, meaning SHPS members will see a significant reduction in deficit contributions being paid into the scheme.

An important investigation from Inside Housing’s latest quarterly update to its live data dashboard reveals the number of households with children aged under five living in temporary accommodation and B&Bs.

The government does not publish data on the number of young children in temporary accommodation, despite evidence that it has highly damaging effects on child development and well-being.

We also pored over the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). With the redrafted NPPF out for an eight-week consultation, Inside Housing analysed the implications of a document that seeks to encourage large-scale housebuilding and reverse many of the previous government’s policies.

A visit to Leeds this week saw a judge dismiss two winding-up petitions issued to TopHat, after the modular house builder settled with a developer out of court.

The Housing Ombudsman highlighted the approach of 13 landlords as it shared lessons from its report on window-related complaints.

At the same time, the New Homes Ombudsman urged the government to make it mandatory for house builders to join its service.

The watchdog, which is responsible for dealing with complaints about the quality of new housing, said that home buyers needed greater protection amid the government’s plans to deliver 1.5 million homes this parliament.

The government said it “expects all developers to build safe and decent homes and work with homeowners to fix issues if they do occur”.

Trading updates continue to paint a mixed view of the sector. Large London landlord L&Q reported a significant downturn in completions and approvals in the first quarter of this year at the same time as multimillion-pound increases in turnover and operating surplus.

In contrast, Great Places Housing Group said it was on track to meet its full-year development target, as it recorded a rise in pre-tax surplus for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.