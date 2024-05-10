The Week in Housing: cross-party MPs renew call for 90,000 homes for social rent a year

The shadow housing minister told Inside Housing back in October that the “majority of grant funding under a Labour government will be for social rent”.

They recommended that the government should assess the role of private investment providing affordable rent, to “free up grant funding” for more social housing provision.

Following its investigation, the LUHC Committee also criticised the government’s current use of grant to fund mainly affordable rent and shared ownership housing, rather than social rent homes where residents have the lowest rents.

This week helped demonstrate that there is support for that figure from across the political spectrum. As a reminder, when we interviewed housing secretary Michael Gove back in March he referred to the figure as “an honestly arrived-at assessment of need”.

On both occasions the committee suggested that target should be 90,000 homes for social rent a year – a figure that is widely accepted in the sector and that we have been calling on parties to commit to in their manifestos for the general election as part of our Build Social campaign .

This follows its 2020 recommendation that the government should publish net addition targets for social rent.

Its report into the finances and sustainability of the social housing sector spelled out its recommendations for the government: “It should publish a target for how many social rent homes it intends to secure, and explain the reasoning behind it.”

This week, the cross-party group of MPs on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee came out to bat for the future of social rent.

Elsewhere, the chair of the G15 hit back at claims today that there is “widespread misuse of service charges” across the sector and highlighted the impact of building safety legislation, rising insurance premiums and uncapped utilities.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q and chair of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations, addressed concerns raised to Michael Gove by another MP last month.

Instead, the G15 chair explained how the “important new building safety legislation has added an average of £177 a year to each resident’s service charge”.

She said: “Several of the measures we’ve introduced as part of this legislation also require ongoing maintenance, which brings in another ongoing cost.”

At the same time, building insurance costs have risen 92%, utilities by 73%, and professional fees 69%. Government policy is responsible for some of these increases (mini budgets, sanctions, inflation, wars etc), so it’s over to Mr Gove for a response.

Also waiting for a response from the housing secretary is the senior coroner for Manchester South.

The coroner has issued a warning to Mr Gove about the use of fixed window restrictors after a resident fell from the open window of his 16th floor flat.

There was some good news for the government in that it won the first legal action it brought under new building safety legislation against the freeholder of a 16-storey tower block over unsafe cladding.

Adding to the costs faced by landlords is the Regulator of Social Housing, which hiked the fees landlords pay by more than 70% per social home. Although the money is needed to help it deliver its expanded role.

Inside Housing has been out and about this week, dipping our toes in the water off the coast in Brighton, and had a brief stop to take in St Paul’s Cathedral back in London.

Just a stone’s throw away from the cathedral’s 365-foot dome, the chair of the LUHC Committee suggested that the target of building 90,000 social rent homes a year may need to be increased due to a lack of progress made since the goal was set.

In Brighton, a Labour and Co-op MP told delegates at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) conference why he thinks that poorly performing landlords should not be able to operate in the sector.

You can read Inside Housing’s dispatches from the conference here.

A senior staffer at the English regulator explained how there has been an uptick in referrals on “basic health and safety compliance”.

Will Perry, director of strategy at the Regulator of Social Housing, said: “We’ve had an uptick in referrals around basic health and safety compliance, around gas servicing. We thought we had those issues cracked 10 years ago – evidently we haven’t.”