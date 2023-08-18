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Good afternoon,
Ten years ago, the word ‘cyberattack’ would have looked like something that belonged in a sci-fi novel, not the pages of a social housing trade magazine, but in 2023 it is among the foremost risks to the sector.
A salutary reminder of why comes from east London, where Hackney Council looks set to abandon a painstaking three-year process of rebuilding its IT structures, which were devastated by ransomware criminals in autumn 2020.
With several key housing systems still not fully functioning, the borough will seek an ‘off-the-shelf’ solution to get it fully back online.
The past three years have been hard for Hackney – with its staff attempting to get the system to work on the back of systems not much different to simple spreadsheets, and its residents occasionally suffering the sharp end of this system not working.
The soaring demand for damp and mould work is not unique to Hackney and its widely reported struggles owe to much more than just the cyberattack. But it is a reminder of the costs to everyone – organisations, staff, residents – of cyber crime and the importance of having good protections in place.
Shared ownership has also been in the news this week, with the first question being how much the current financial crisis is impacting demand for the product.
Large housing association Platform revealed a surprising 163% rise in unsold units in its most recent financial update. But it insists this is not a sign of the market: the landlord put the increase down to a larger number of acquisitions from house builders, for which marketing can only start after the handover, which means the selling times were extended for these homes.
Indeed, most of the signs from the market are that shared ownership is doing quite well, with private builders and even social landlords converting homes earmarked for outright sale to shared ownership and buyers less able to afford outright products increasing the demand for shared ownership.
The regulator’s data is interesting on this point: it showed a 19% rise in unsold shared ownership units through to the end of March, but, like Platform, linked this chiefly to record handovers, not softening demand. Units unsold for more than six months were actually decreasing.
The other question is how existing shared owners will fare through the mortgage crisis. Many have seen service charges rise due to rising costs of maintenance, building safety and insurance premiums.
They have also had a 7% rent hike and will see their mortgage costs rise substantially if a fixed term ends in the near or medium-term future. As many signed up to deals at the threshold of their affordability (in part due to government rules) this could be too much for some to bear.
One option will be to staircase down – ie to sell a bit of the equity back to the housing association in order to reduce the cost of the mortgage product. But this process is very rarely used and not widely understood. We ran through the policies of large London landlords here, and found significant divergence. How to apply it is a question the sector would do well to sort out now, before any demand rises.
Elsewhere, a recent trend of ALMO closures was bucked in Doncaster, where a review of St Leger Homes has concluded that it is doing a good job of managing the city’s 20,000 council homes.
And the serious impacts of the housing crisis on key workers (and therefore a functioning economy) was spelled out by trade union UNISON, which warned that nearly a quarter (23%) of public service workers are struggling financially and cutting back on food and essentials, with housing costs the primary driver.
And in Wales, concerns have been raised about a programme of buying back leaseholder homes impacted by building safety issues. Leaseholders understood that they would be entitled to rent back their homes and stay living in them, but it has now transpired that this is not guaranteed.
Have a great weekend.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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