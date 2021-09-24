The Week in Housing: DLUHC of the draw

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Good afternoon.
It’s goodbye to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and hello to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). In his column this week, Jules Birch explored the significance of the rebrand.
Five days on from the big name change, we remain in that curious hinterland where “DLUHC” has not yet been said aloud enough times to set a firm precedent over how it should be pronounced. No doubt “em-aitch-cee-ell-gee” was a mouthful, but “dee-ell-you-aitch-cee” is potentially even worse.
Perhaps, then, we will begin to find ourselves referring frequently to “D’Luck”.
Although maybe that would be too close to a darkly comic reminder about how luck has become an increasingly valuable commodity in our society, especially where housing is concerned.
If you have been fortunate enough to remain in gainful employment amid the coronavirus pandemic, count yourself lucky that you are not facing up to a £20-a-week cut to your income as eviction protections end and energy prices rocket. Incidentally, The Guardian reported last night that ministers are considering reducing the Universal Credit taper rate in an effort to soften the blow. Elsewhere, Lord Bob Kerslake sounded the alarm on “local variation” in homelessness support across the country in a major new report.
If you have not found yourself swept up in the building safety scandal, count yourself lucky too. As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week turned to a new topic, it was revealed that the government failed to act on fire brigade advice to warn housing providers about combustible cladding issued way back in 2009. Meanwhile, the Scottish government revealed that there are nearly 100 high-rises in the country covered in high-pressure laminate cladding, which has been identified as a risk by experts.
Count your blessings if you’re not a tenant living in squalor and struggling to get your landlord to listen. Clarion Housing Group this week published a report admitting that it missed opportunities to prevent homes at its Eastfields Estate, which was the subject of an ITV News exposé this summer, from falling into unacceptable conditions. Inside Housing also took a closer look at the report’s findings.
Be thankful if you are not one of the thousands of Afghans who have had to flee their homeland to escape the Taliban. We wrote this week about how the refugees arriving in the UK can be housed.
And finally, count your lucky stars if you are not in one of those parts of the country that has been left behind, forgotten about, neglected. Another major report published this week urged ministers to reboot Homes England to focus on renewing such neighbourhoods.
That could be one way to fulfil the “Levelling Up” part of DLUHC.
Nat Barker, deputy news editor
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