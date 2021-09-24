The Week in Housing: DLUHC of the draw

Good afternoon.

It’s goodbye to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and hello to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). In his column this week, Jules Birch explored the significance of the rebrand.

Five days on from the big name change, we remain in that curious hinterland where “DLUHC” has not yet been said aloud enough times to set a firm precedent over how it should be pronounced. No doubt “em-aitch-cee-ell-gee” was a mouthful, but “dee-ell-you-aitch-cee” is potentially even worse.

Perhaps, then, we will begin to find ourselves referring frequently to “D’Luck”.

Although maybe that would be too close to a darkly comic reminder about how luck has become an increasingly valuable commodity in our society, especially where housing is concerned.

If you have been fortunate enough to remain in gainful employment amid the coronavirus pandemic, count yourself lucky that you are not facing up to a £20-a-week cut to your income as eviction protections end and energy prices rocket. Incidentally, The Guardian reported last night that ministers are considering reducing the Universal Credit taper rate in an effort to soften the blow. Elsewhere, Lord Bob Kerslake sounded the alarm on “local variation” in homelessness support across the country in a major new report.