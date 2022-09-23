The Week in Housing: DLUHC’s ministerial revolving door

Good afternoon.

2022 has been a year of firsts.

The first ever World Cup held in winter.

The first time temperatures in the UK breached 40°C.

It is also the first time we have had three housing ministers in a 12 month-period.

This week saw the confirmation of Lee Rowley as the latest politician to take on the role. The North Derbyshire MP replaced Marcus Jones, who was in the role for 62 days, who replaced Stuart Andrew, who was in the role for 148 days. You keeping up?

The 42-year-old former banker has previous experience in the built environment sector, having held the role of construction minister for nine months in 2021-22.

For a full profile, you can read our analysis answering ‘who is Lee Rowley?’ by James Wilmore.

And it is clear that Mr Rowley has particular aims for his time in the hot seat.

In a tweet following his appointment, he said he wanted to “raise standards and service across the sector, to improve how planning works for local communities and, vitally, to empower more people achieve their dream of homeownership”.